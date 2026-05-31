Cleverman: A Must-Watch Sci-Fi Fantasy Series

Cleverman is a 2016 sci-fi fantasy series that depicts a story of oppression and segregation in which one race, known as the Hairies, is singled out in society and relegated to a sector known as the Zone. The series follows the story of Koen, a newly selected Cleverman, who receives special powers that create tension with his older half-brother Waruu, formerly the Zone's community leader. The series also features a multi-millionaire scientist and media mogul, Jarrod Slade, who is pulling strings in the government, media, and in the Zone to get what he wants.

The 2016 sci-fi fantasy series Cleverman is a must-watch despite its short two-season run. Inspired by Australian Aboriginals, the series depicts a story of oppression and segregation in which one race, known as the Hairies, is singled out in society and relegated to a sector known as the Zone.

The Hairies resemble humans but have more hair, more innate strength, and rely on the wisdom of the titular counsel who can connect to the afterlife, heal, and regenerate. The series follows the story of Koen, a newly selected Cleverman, who receives special powers that create tension with his older half-brother Waruu, formerly the Zone's community leader.

The series also features a multi-millionaire scientist and media mogul, Jarrod Slade, who is pulling strings in the government, media, and in the Zone to get what he wants. He presents himself as being fascinated by the Hairies but is secretly experimenting and abusing them instead. The series has received critical acclaim, earning an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and having critics rave about the series' bold storylines, eerie supernatural terror, and respect for Australia's origins.

The series is an underseen must-watch, and its short two-season run only adds to its mystique. The series is a thought-provoking and fresh take on real-world issues and dilemmas, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in sci-fi fantasy series. In a related quiz, Collider has created a horror survival quiz that asks participants to test their survival instincts in a series of eight questions.

The quiz asks participants to choose their first instincts in a series of hypothetical situations, such as leaving immediately, staying quiet and observing, or confronting the threat directly. The quiz also asks participants to consider their environment, strength, fear, and other factors that might affect their survival chances. The quiz is a fun and engaging way to test one's survival skills and learn more about the horror genre.

The quiz is available on the Collider website and can be taken by anyone interested in horror and survival





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Cleverman Sci-Fi Fantasy Series Must-Watch Horror Survival Quiz

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