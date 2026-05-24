Clever Ways to Use Siri on Apple CarPlay Without Touching the Screen

This article provides tips on how to use Siri on Apple CarPlay without touching the screen, making it a more hands-free and convenient experience. Users can control apps, make calls, write messages, play music, and even add stops to their route using only voice commands.

Igor Alecsander/Getty Images is expected to arrive later this year with iOS 27, the personal assistant Siri is already useful for CarPlay users to control the infotainment experience, call someone, control music, and more.

While Apple didn't significantly improve Siri with iOS 26, it recently made AI chatbots available through voice control. With that, users can communicate with ChatGPT by voice, which is useful for getting tasks done and asking questions. Notably, Apple also added like Apple Sports and ambient music widgets. If you drive a CarPlay-supported vehicle, here's how you can use Siri to control your car's features while avoiding distractions when on the road





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