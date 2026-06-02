Clever Under-the-Radar Gadgets That Solve Everyday Inconveniences Available at Costco

Discover innovative gadgets that address overlooked everyday problems, from cable clutter to ambient sound awareness, all available at Costco. This article highlights the Belkin BoostCharge Pro wireless charging stand, Shokz OpenRun SE bone conduction headphones, and the Wyze Cam v3 Pro with smart bulb, detailing their features and benefits.

There's no denying how much tech gadgets have improved our daily routine and overall quality of life. For instance, when refrigerators were invented, people could now buy perishable food in bulk without worrying about how to preserve them efficiently.

Similarly, when smartphones became a staple in everyone's pocket, people could communicate instantly with just about anyone from just about anywhere. Yes, history has taught us that most gadgets came to be because people face some practical issues that need solving. But while there are indeed glaring problems staring you in the face, there are also others that fix challenges you didn't even know you had. These are tiny inconveniences you've just tolerated and accepted as normal over time.

Take the inability to hear the ambient noise when wearing a wireless earbud or dealing with cable clutter, which most people treat as unavoidable downsides. Sure, you could go on with your life not addressing them, but if you're after a smoother and more comfortable way of living, there's no harm in exploring those devices.

To start you off, here are five of the clever under-the-radar problem-solvers available at Costco, all of which are selected based on overall usefulness and user reviews. We're so used to having a charger for every single gadget we own that cable clutter becomes so normalized. But a multi-device charging dock like Costco's Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charging Stand can be a game-changer.

It's a wireless fast charger that can handle three devices - a phone, a wireless earbud charging case, and a smartwatch - at the same time. It's built with Qi2 wireless charging technology and can deliver a maximum output of 25W. Compatibility-wise, the charger can support a wide range of Android and Apple devices. Its smartwatch charger is MFi-certified, which means it's safe to use for Apple Watches.

You can use the charging stand with iPhones starting from iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 1 to 10, and select AirPods (AirPods 4, AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case, and AirPods Pro 2). The charging stand also supports the Google Pixel 10 series and Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Belkin claims that this $70 wireless charging stand takes about half an hour to charge an iPhone 16 from 0 to 50% and an Apple Watch Series 10 from 0 to 80%. But for the iPhone 12 to 15 series, you only get a maximum of 15W, so charging time will be longer. When the watch and earbuds chargers are not in use, the charging stand can be folded. You can then lay your phone flat on the wireless charger.

This also makes it easy to take the charger with you to school or work. Wireless earbuds have become a staple when working out outdoors, but you might not realize that they pose one problem: they prevent you from fully hearing your surroundings. Sure, some modern wireless earbuds do integrate a so-called transparency mode. But they're still physically blocking your ears, so the sounds aren't as raw and natural.

If you want to enjoy some music while staying fully aware of what's happening around you, try Shokz OpenRun SE. These are open-ear Bluetooth headphones, meaning they don't go inside your ears. Instead, the headphones sit just outside your ear, allowing you to completely hear ambient sounds. OpenRun SE works by using bone conduction technology to deliver music.

It creates mechanical vibrations that then pass through your skin and temporal bone to reach the cochlea. As it's unlike traditional wireless earbuds, OpenRun SE might not produce as good a sound as some of the higher-end in-ear models. Runtime-wise, the headphones can go for as long as eight hours and take under two hours to fully charge.

If you forgot to fully charge it before using it, you can do a 10-minute charge that according to Shokz will get you a maximum runtime of 1.5 hours. As for everyday usability, the OpenRun SE comes with a noise-cancelling microphone. There are also built-in controls on the headphones, including a volume plus and minus button and a multifunction button for pausing, moving to the next or previous song, and answering calls.

Since the OpenRun SE is designed for outdoor use, it has an IP67 rating. It's resistant to both dust and water exposure and should work even when exposed to sweat or rain. You can't use it when swimming, though. Outdoor security cameras are never a bad idea, but they're not exactly the definition of an easy installation.

More often than not, you need a couple of extra hardware to get it up and running - a drill to set up the camera mount, a power source (if the camera isn't solar or battery-powered), and sometimes even an external light to get color videos at night. You typically just go through the motions to get it over with, but if you browse through Costco's website, you'll find a more convenient solution to your outdoor security camera problem.

The Wyze Cam v3 Pro with Smart Bulb is priced at $65 and integrates a smart bulb and security camera into one device. The bulb provides a dimmable 3000K, 800 Lumen lighting, while the camera has 2K HD color night vision and a field of view of 160 degrees





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Tech Gadgets Problem-Solvers Costco Wireless Charging Cable Clutter Open-Ear Headphones Bone Conduction Outdoor Security Camera Smart Bulb Belkin Shokz Wyze

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