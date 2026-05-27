Cleveland woman says sewage flooded bedroom, bathtub

A unit at the Euclid Beach Villa was backing up with sewage, and a resident says she couldn’t get anyone to help before calling the 19 Troubleshooters tip line.

CLEVELAND , Ohio - A unit at the Euclid Beach Villa was backing up with sewage, and a resident says she couldn’t get anyone to help before calling the 19 Troubleshooters tip line. 19 News visited the unit over the objections of the manager and was met with the disgusting sight and smells in the unit of current resident, Tina Marie Brown.

“I went around and I noticed it. All over the floor in my bedroom. It’s more today than yesterday,” Brown said.

“What is it? Poop, urine. Who knows what’s all in of that. It’s in my tub filled almost to the top.

” The security manager initially refused to let 19 News into the building, even though according to state law if media are invited in by the renter, they are allowed to enter. The security manger eventually let the 19 News crew inside the building. She and her son, Abou Diallo, say it’s too unsanitary to stay in those conditions.

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