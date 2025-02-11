Cleveland 'Voice' Contestant Hayden Grove Gets Unexpected Mentorship From Adam Levine

Hayden Grove, a Cleveland social media producer, appeared on 'The Voice' blind auditions, choosing to perform 'Mack the Knife' for the judges. Though initially disappointed that Michael Bublé did not turn his chair, Grove was ultimately picked by Adam Levine, who recognized his talent and potential.

Cleveland .com social media producer Hayden Grove celebrated his 32nd birthday Monday night at a friend's apartment. But it wasn't an ordinary birthday for the Westlake crooner. Grove and a few of his closest friends gathered to watch his appearance on 'The Voice.' 'It's the best birthday present I could've asked for,' Grove said. 'I think there must've been some divine intervention in having it on today.

' His journey to this moment began last summer when Grove flew to Hollywood for his blind audition in front of Season 27 coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend and Adam Levine. For Grove, who has built a following in the local music scene and on social media, the show could be the career breakthrough he's been working towards. 'It was one of the most incredible and most stressful times in my life,' he said. 'It's an incredibly exciting opportunity, but it's also one that you're thinking, 'When is the dream going to end and I'm going to wake up?' To settle his nerves, Grove, known for blending big-band style with a youthful energy, chose a song he's performed 'thousands' of times: the classic 'Mack the Knife,' a 1928 American standard composed by Kurt Weill with lyrics from Bertolt Brecht that Bobby Darin took to the top of the pop charts in 1959. The track holds deep meaning for Grove, who calls it the song that made him fall in love with the genre. The first time he sang it was at his sixth-grade talent show. 'I remember going out on stage and being so nervous to reveal myself to the world and say, 'This is who I am,'' he recalled. 'The kids didn't really understand it, but they still cheered me on anyway. So, this performance (on 'The Voice') was a cool full-circle moment for me.' As host Carson Daly sent him onstage, Grove said his heart was pounding 'a hundred miles an hour.' But as the lights dimmed, he found his rhythm. 'I started snapping my fingers and it felt like I was right back in the sixth-grade talent show, singing the same song, just a slightly different audience,' he said.Grove gathered himself midway through the performance, only to realize none of the celebrity coaches had turned their chairs yet, signaling they wanted him on their team. He poured everything into the final note, closed his eyes, and when he opened them...Still, he felt a sliver of disappointment that his idol, Bublé, didn't turn his chair. The two had struck an online friendship in 2022 when Bublé discovered Grove's music on TikTok and gave him a shout-out. But as soon as the song ended and the remaining chairs swiveled around, Bublé instantly made the connection. 'Your name is Hayden,' Bublé said before Grove could introduce himself. 'This dude knows that I love him.' Bublé explained that he didn't choose the crooner from Cleveland because their styles were so similar and suggested Grove would benefit more from Levine's mentorship. He then joined Grove onstage to give the panel a crash course in traditional pop singing styles. 'I know he's on your team and he's going to dominate, but I'm going to help you help him because he has everything it takes,' Bublé told Levine. Ballerini chimed in, regretting her decision to not turn her chair. 'I'm having massive second thoughts,' she said. 'You have a tremendous voice with so much range, and it's super diverse. We're going to be able to do anything,' Levine said before handing his newest team member a Team Adam sweatshirt. 'It meant the world to me,' Grove said. 'That hoodie will be hanging up in a frame. I'm not going to be wearing it.' Indeed, Grove describes having Levine as a coach as 'a dream come true.' After all, he grew up singing Maroon 5 songs— at least until his voice changed. Levine, known for his falsetto and high notes, is a tenor, while Grove has a deeper voice. 'Before I got into this genre, I was listening to (Maroon 5’s 2002 album) 'Songs About Jane' on my little red Sony Walkman,' Grove said. 'I would just blare 'Sunday Morning' and 'She Will Be Loved' because I loved his voice.' While his friends and fans may have expected Grove to land on Bublé‘s team, he embraces the unexpected twist. 'Michael even said it— there's a lot I can learn from Adam,' Grove said. 'As much as I love the music I do, I also want to be known as a versatile singer. Maybe Adam can bring a little edge, a little swagger to it.' 'The Voice' continues with blind auditions for several more weeks. Grove now advances to the Battle Rounds, which are expected to begin airing in March. 'I promised (Levine) that I'll be the hardest worker on the team because that's all I can do— give him my absolute best,' he said





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

THE VOICE HAYDEN GROVE ADAM LEVINE MICHAEL BUBLE CLEVELAND MUSIC TALENT SHOW SINGING COMPETITION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove advances to next round on ‘The Voice’Cleveland.com social media producer Hayden Grove performed 'Mack the Knife' and joined Adam Levine's team on the latest episode of 'The Voice' on NBC.

Read more »

Social Media Producer Hayden Grove to Compete on The VoiceHayden Grove, a 31-year-old social media producer from Westlake, will compete on season 27 of NBC's singing competition series, The Voice. He taped his blind audition this past summer, performing for judges Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine. Grove, who has been singing since grade school, has released three albums and gained recognition for his big band style. He hopes to introduce his music to a wider audience through the show.

Read more »

How to watch Clevelander Hayden Grove’s audition from ‘The Voice’ Season 27Cleveland singer Hayden Grove made his first appearance on Season 27 of 'The Voice' last night. Here's how you can watch his audition online for free if you missed it.

Read more »

Hayden Christensen Wanted To Voice Anakin in The Clone Wars 14 Years AgoHayden Christensen reveals he wanted to voice Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but never got the call. Discover why George Lucas didn't bring him back for the animated series and how his eventual return in Obi-Wan Kenobi made it even more special.

Read more »

Cleveland Hopkins Airport travelers voice concerns over flying but D.C. crash won’t deter themMany travelers coming through Cleveland Hopkins Airport are thinking about the incident as they make their way to the skies.

Read more »

City of Cleveland files new lawsuit against BrownsThe city of Cleveland filed another lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

Read more »