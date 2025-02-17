Cleveland Rockers Set to Return in 2028: WNBA Expansion Team Likely Headed to City

The Cleveland Rockers are poised to make a triumphant comeback to the WNBA in 2028, according to reports. While official confirmation is pending, a Sports Business Journal report indicates that Cleveland is the frontrunner for the league's 16th franchise, with an announcement expected by March. The return of the Rockers would mark a significant moment for Cleveland's sports scene, igniting excitement among fans and city officials alike.

There's a growing buzz in Cleveland following a Sports Business Journal report that the city is 'likely' to be selected for a WNBA expansion team , marking the return of the Cleveland Rockers in 2028. While excitement is reaching fever pitch, a Cleveland Cavaliers spokesperson confirmed that no official decision has been made as of yet. SBJ reported on Sunday that the WNBA 's 16th franchise will be based in Cleveland, with an announcement expected no later than March.

According to the report, Cleveland would commence its first season back in the league in 2028, playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.Back in November, Rock Entertainment Group announced that it had submitted a bid for Cleveland to secure a WNBA expansion team. 'It has long been woven into our mission to utilize our platform to unite our community in ways that drive equal opportunities across the board. To that end, we are actively pursuing bringing a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland,' the statement read, highlighting Cleveland's vibrant ecosystem of world-class assets, passionate and engaged sports fans, coupled with a culture that has allowed professional sports to thrive. 'It makes our Team and city uniquely positioned to provide an ideal home for the W's next franchise,' it added.Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin expressed his enthusiasm, stating that he had heard through unofficial channels that Cleveland is one of two potential finalists to host the Rockers. 'I'm excited to hear about that. Anytime we're competing against another peer city, I'm always excited to hear about that and to hear that we may have possibly won. I'm looking forward to getting the confirmation because it'll be a huge day for the City of Cleveland,' Griffin stated. He has reached out to the mayor's office and Cavaliers ownership/management for confirmation but has yet to receive a response. 'At the end of the day, we're excited. Being a grandfather now and being able to watch my granddaughter watch some of the Angel Reeses and Caitlin Clarks of the world, it's just so exciting to me and I really hope that this does happen,' Griffin added.Griffin emphasized the significant potential impact on the local economy, stating, 'A lot of people don't understand this, but when we get these kinds of gains, we have admissions tax, we have parking tax, we have restaurant tax. To bring these kinds of visitors in, to make our city a showcase and to highlight our city is always good. Hopefully we attract people that want to do business here, as well as people that want to live here.' When the SBJ article surfaced on social media, Cleveland sports fans responded with overwhelming enthusiasm. An aggregated report from Yahoo Sports was shared by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, with Bibb posting, 'THE CLEVELAND ROCKERS ARE BACK!!!' Fans expressed their excitement, with one former season ticket holder posting on social media, 'as a former cleveland rockers season ticket holder, yall have NO idea how much this means to me! LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!' Cleveland State University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Kielsmeier shared his elation, stating his belief that the area could thrive with women's athletics. 'To think that we could have some WNBA players in our facility, that would be really cool. It's neat to have a connection to a team that you call your own,' he added. 'Anything that helps grow the game and anything that helps us to be a part of that growth is something that we want to be a part of.' Despite the excitement, the decision remains unofficial. A Cavs spokesperson issued a statement to News 5 regarding the report, stating, 'No official decision has been made at this time.





