Cleveland police arrest 56-year-old in series of business break-ins

Cleveland police shared Saturday that they located a suspect involved in multiple break-ins throughout the city.

On May 22, police responded to an attempted burglary at a Euclid Avenue apartment complex. Police said they linked the suspects involved in the Euclid Avenue break-in to a nearby store where tobacco products are sold.

Police said the 56-year-old man was targeting other similar businesses. Police issued a breaking and entering warrant and located him at East 79th Street and Chester Avenue on May 29. They took the suspect into custody on the breaking and entering warrant and for a parole violation. In a Facebook post, police said they expect this arrest “to bring an end to a series of repeat break-ins that had negatively impacted a local business and its employees.

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Euclid Avenue Businesses Business Break-Ins Cleveland Break-Ins Break-Ins Burglary Tobacco Tobacco Products Euclid Avenue Apartment East 79Th Street Chester Avenue Breaking And Entering Foot Chase Police Foot Chase Cleveland Parole Violation

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