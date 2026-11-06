Cleveland Native and Former NFL Player Calls Out Jared Verse's Recent Comments

When Jared Verse joined the Cleveland Browns this past offseason, he quickly emerged as a leader both on the field and off. He was seen numerous times helping

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse looks on during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When Jared Verse joined the Cleveland Browns this past offseason, he quickly emerged as a leader both on the field and off. He was seen numerous times helping the younger members of the team, including recently drafted offensive tackle Spencer Fano, while also maintaining a consistent presence in the media spotlight as he hyped up the Browns' potential for the 2026 season.

Also read Browns’ Jared Verse ‘upset’ with teammates for not defending him after being slammed by Steeler

That mouth that led to him being beloved his first few months now has him in hot water, especially following, 27-6. All week leading up to the game, Verse bantered with the Steelers' Cam Heyward and called out numerous aspects of their game. Cleveland native and former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley recently spoke out and criticized how loud Verse has been off the field and how quiet he has been on the field.

"I had a friend growing up… he always wanted to start fights with folks… it was cool for a while, until I realized, he just talked too much," a post on X from Bentley wrote. We stopped being friends when he got beat up for talking and I didn’t help. But he learned a lesson… stop talkin.

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" I had a friend growing up… he always wanted to start fights with folks… it was cool for a while, until I realized, he just talked too much. We stopped being friends when he got beat up for talking and I didn’t help. But he learned a lesson… stop talkin. Verse has seemingly been all bark, no bite, to begin the season, as through eight games he has a whopping.

He has yet to record a sack, but has gotten into the backfield to at least produce six quarterback hits. To add insult to injury, Verse tried to blame the situations the defense has been put in for his inability to affect the game.

“I think attention has been focused on me not doing enough on this aspect, that aspect, I don’t think we’ve been getting enough 3rd and longs to put myself in the position to get the stats,” Verse said recently. “I think attention has been focused on me not doing enough on this aspect, that aspect, I don’t think think we’ve been getting enough 3rd and longs to put myself in the position to get the stats,” Jared Verse on his lack of production this season.

Bentley's comments echo the sentiment that a lot of people around the league seem to be feeling right now about Verse. For how vocal he has been, he just simply hasn't backed up the talk with productivity on the gridiron. There is still plenty of season left to play, giving the freshly 26-year-old time to rebound and prove the doubters wrong, but he may want to lay low and pull himself out of the spotlight.

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Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.