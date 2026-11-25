he City of Cleveland says it turned to the Ohio Auditor of State after learning of potential fraud tied to timekeeping and pay.

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland says it turned to the Ohio Auditor of State after learning of potential fraud tied to timekeeping and pay.

According to internal emails sent to the Auditor’s Office in May 2025, state investigators were told about alleged fraud at the city involving its TV20 media division, with questioned invoices dating back to 2011 and totaling more than $670,000, including more than $42,000 in the 2024 audit period. In a statement, the Mayor’s Office says the city “learned of new information last month about the potential inaccurate reporting of hourly timecards and proactively self-reported those allegations to the State Auditor’s Office – an outside agency who specializes in this work – to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

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” The statement continues, “We believe that they are currently conducting an independent review of the matter. At this point, the Auditor’s Office has not notified the City that this has turned into a criminal investigation. ” City officials say they will continue cooperating with the Auditor’s review while the state determines whether any further action is necessary.