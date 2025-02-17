Cleveland LeBron James's Rockers Return? WNBA Expansion Team on Horizon

The Cleveland Rockers could be making a triumphant return to the WNBA in 2028. City officials are buzzing with excitement after a Sports Business Journal report indicated that Cleveland is the frontrunner to be chosen as the league's 16th franchise. While no official decision has been made, the news has ignited a passionate response from fans.

SBJ reported on Sunday that the WNBA's 16th franchise will be based in Cleveland, with an announcement anticipated no later than March. The report suggests that Cleveland's first season back in the league would commence in 2028, with games played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Back in November, Rock Entertainment Group publicly announced its bid to secure a WNBA expansion team for Cleveland, expressing a strong commitment to using its platform to foster equal opportunities within the community. The group highlighted Cleveland's vibrant sports culture, passionate fan base, and world-class infrastructure as ideal factors for hosting a successful WNBA franchise. City of Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin, while awaiting official confirmation, shared his enthusiasm, stating that Cleveland is reportedly one of two finalists vying to host the Rockers. He emphasized the potential economic impact of welcoming a WNBA team, citing the revenue generated through admissions, parking, and restaurant taxes. Griffin also expressed hope that the team would attract new businesses and residents to the city.On social media, the news reverberated with excitement, with fans expressing their joy and anticipation. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb even shared a report from Yahoo Sports, enthusiastically declaring 'THE CLEVELAND ROCKERS ARE BACK!!!' Cleveland State University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Kielsmeier echoed the sentiments, stating his belief that the Cleveland area is primed for success in women's athletics. He envisions the WNBA team as a valuable asset to the community, providing exposure and networking opportunities for his players and further elevating the profile of women's basketball in Northeast Ohio. Despite the palpable excitement, a spokesperson for the Cavs reminded the public that no official decision has been made. The potential return of the Cleveland Rockers remains a promising possibility, but the final word awaits an official announcement from the WNBA





