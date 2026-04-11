Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz called cheaters at fraud trial

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are on trial in Brooklyn for allegedly rigging pitches to benefit gamblers. Prosecutors call them cheaters; defense lawyers say a gambler sold lies.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for opening statements in their gambling case. Both have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges.

They are on non-disciplinary leave from the club without pay while facing prosecution. They were arrested in November 2025 and have been free on bail since. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Urquiola described the pitchers as cheaters and said they sold their pitches. She said Clase befriended a sports betting gambler in the Dominican Republic in early 2023.

Also read Former Cleveland Guardians Pitchers Clase and Ortiz Face Bribery Trial

Prosecutors Detail Pitch Fixing Scheme

The gambler shared his interest in dominoes and cockfighting, which is legal in his home country. Clase eventually agreed to tell his new friend what kinds of pitches he would throw in certain games. Urquiola said this enabled gamblers to reap at least $460,000 on platforms that allow customers to bet on whether a pitch would be a ball or a strike.

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She said Clase saw gamblers profiting from his pitches and decided it was not enough to help his friends make money, so he asked for kickbacks. Prosecutors said Clase began providing information about his pitches to bettors in 2023 and recruited Ortiz into the scheme in 2025. Ortiz allegedly joined the scheme in June 2025.

In one instance, the indictment alleges, Clase used his phone in the middle of a game to coordinate with a bettor on a pitch he would throw. Bettors allegedly won $400,000 from betting platforms on pitches thrown by Clase between 2023 and 2025. Urquiola said text messages in which the pitchers described rigged pitches and bets, sometimes using code words such as chicken or rooster, along with testimony from some gamblers, would prove the government's case.

Defense Lawyers Claim Innocence

Defense lawyers, however, said their clients were innocent. They said a gambler who befriended Clase falsely claimed to other gamblers that the pitcher was providing inside information on his pitches and tried to sell them the information.

Michael Bronson, an attorney for Clase, said his client attended school until age 15 in a small coastal village in the Dominican Republic before focusing on baseball and becoming a standout, a superstar with a reputation for shutting down teams in the final inning of games. He said Clase was 25 in the spring of 2023 when he met a 41-year-old gambler, Enoc Pena, who made over 7,000 bets from 2023 to 2025 and had a history of lying to get what he wanted.

Pena didn't see a peer, a friend. He saw a mark, Bronson said. Soon Pena was bringing Clase food and picking him up at the airport in the Dominican Republic, the lawyer said. The pitcher, in turn, gave him tickets to Guardians games and loaned him money.

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As Pena bragged to fellow gamblers that he was close to Clase and tried to sell them information, he was actually guessing which pitches Clase would throw in games and managed with fellow gamblers to lose over 200 bets on Clase's pitches, the lawyer said. Pena was selling lies, Bronson said, urging jurors to ask themselves if his client would risk a fortune and his lifelong dream over a few thousand dollars.

Attorney Samuel Landes, representing Ortiz, told jurors in an opening statement that the pitcher had no contact with gamblers. He said only two of his pitches, both balls, are at stake in the trial. At one point, Landes asked his client to stand as he introduced him to the jury. Ortiz stood up and waved.

Attorney Questions Gambler Credibility

Landes said Ortiz was victimized by Pena's lies, including allegations that the pitcher had accepted $5,000 for tips about his pitches. Ortiz had received $1.7 million in advance for future contracts and stood to make millions more. Landes said Pena had struck a deal with prosecutors allowing him to avoid prison and stay in the U.S. despite lying to banks and about his marital status on immigration forms.

Although Pena was once listed as a possible witness at the trial, prosecutors said last week that they did not intend to put him on the witness stand. Clase, 28, is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year. He had completed the fourth season of a $20 million, five-year contract when conspiracy and fraud charges against the pitchers were made public in November 2025.

Clase inked that five-year, $20 million deal just before opening day in 2022, a few months after finishing fifth in the AL Cy Young Award vote. He turned himself into arguably the game's best closer, pitching to a 1.21 ERA in his last full season in 2024, which was good for a third-place finish in the American League Cy Young Award vote. His 2025 ERA was 3.80 by the time he was investigated.