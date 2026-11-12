Cleveland Guardians Fall Short in 2026 AL Award Races Despite Strong Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians secured an AL Central title and advanced to the ALDS against the White Sox, but did not win major individual awards in 2026. Manager Stephen Vogt finished fourth in the Manager of the Year race, while rookie Parker Messick contended for Rookie of the Year and Cy Young honors.

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith reacts after the ninth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. They were able to take home a few awards over the past few seasons, but unfortunately, this year, there was no hardware heading back to Cleveland.

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Let's take a look at where the Guardians finished in the American League award races this season:Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt reacts after the win against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwas in the race for manager of the year in the American League.

Coming off two straight Manager of the Year awards, many thought he would not be in the running especially after the slow start to the season the Guards had. That ended up not being the case, and he was right back in the running this season. Vogt would check in at fourth in the race this season after another AL Central title.

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The team they just narrowly beat out in the standings, the Chicago White Sox, manager Will Venable would win the award this year after completely turning the team around from a year ago. Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Parker Messick was in contention for two awards after a phenomenal rookie season with the Guardians. He was near the top of the AL Rookie of the Year race and the Cy Young Award.

Messick would only receive two first-place votes in the rookie of the year voting after an incredible season,He would lose to Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle, who received 28 of the 30 first-place votes for the award. The Cy Young Award race, which is so impressive to see from a rookie, saw Messick receive 77 total points, but it was New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schittler who won the award unanimously.

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith on the mound during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwho was one of the best closers all season, vie for the award. Smith would finish second in the race, earning himself seven first-place votes and 15 second-place votes.

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The winner of the award in its first year would be Toronto Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland, who finished with 16 first-place votes. Smith finished the season with an ERA of 1.95 and tied for a major league-leading 41 saves on the season. The Guardians continue to make their names known in the end-of-the-year awards, and this season was no different. Add us as a preferred source on