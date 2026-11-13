Cleveland Councilman Starr Investigates 60 Bars Over Alleged Liquor Dilution Scam

Cleveland Ward 5 Councilman Richard A. Starr is investigating reports that local establishments are diluting alcoholic beverages, following a viral social media post that highlighted severe health complaints from patrons. State regulators have confirmed readiness to inspect venues listed by constituents.

Cleveland Ward 5 Councilman Richard A. Starr has initiated a formal investigation into at least 60 local bars and restaurants following a wave of consumer complaints about illegally diluted alcoholic beverages. The councilman began this scrutiny after his social media inquiry on November 9 garnered over 60,000 views and sparked widespread public concern regarding beverage integrity. Starr compiled a preliminary list of establishments flagged by residents, noting that some venues have been named repeatedly for suspected violations.

The investigation was triggered by disturbing health reports from patrons who claim to have experienced debilitating symptoms after drinking at these locations. Many individuals described suffering from intense migraines, persistent headaches, and an inability to retain food or fluids like Gatorade. These severe reactions often forced workers to miss up to twenty-four hours of shifts, leaving them unable to function normally the day after visiting these establishments.

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Starr acknowledged that he currently lacks forensic evidence to prove the allegations but emphasized the compelling nature of consistent testimonial accounts from concerned citizens. He stated his primary goal is to reach out to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control and the Ohio Investigative Unit to demand action on the matter. The councilman expressed hope that concrete evidence will emerge as the investigation progresses over the coming months.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control, which regulates approximately 28,000 licensed locations statewide, confirmed its readiness to act on such specific complaints. Reagan Reetz, a public information officer for the division, explained that the agency conducts inspections for new applications and responds to allegations against existing permits. Reetz clarified that diluting alcohol violates specific statutes, including Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.68 and Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-47.

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Upon receiving credible reports of refilling or diluting alcohol, either the Division of Liquor Control or the Ohio Investigative Unit within the Ohio Department of Public Safety may initiate an investigative site visit. Depending on the findings of these inquiries, establishments could face correction notices, citations, or other administrative enforcement actions. Reetz also noted that local legislative bodies have the authority to object to the renewal of liquor permits during the annual renewal period on October 1 in Cleveland.

Laurie Torres, owner of Mallorca and president of the Cleveland Independents restaurant and bar association, voiced strong support for strict regulatory oversight. She praised the existing framework for protecting community safety and business longevity, stating that operators who fail to follow rules should lose their licenses. Torres highlighted that the short-term gain from cutting alcohol is insignificant compared to the long-term reputational damage and risk of license revocation.

Starr reiterated that his objective is not to dismantle the nightlife sector but to ensure consumer protection and fair play for honest business owners. He warned potential violators that he intends to identify those responsible and ensure they face appropriate consequences for their deceptive practices. The councilman emphasized that trust is paramount and that establishments must prioritize their reputation over minor financial gains.

Residents are encouraged to contact Starr's office or message him directly on social media if they suspect any establishment is engaged in these illegal practices. The councilman plans to continue his investigation with the hope of seeing increased frequency of random site checks by state agents once his list of suspects is reviewed. He aims to crack down on these practices to restore public confidence in the local dining and drinking scene.