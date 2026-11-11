Cleveland City Council Reviews Emergency Axon Surveillance Ordinance Amid Civil Liberty Concerns

Cleveland proposes Axon Enterprises to replace Flock for license plate readers, as council members and residents raise privacy and federal data concerns.

Cleveland City Council members are currently reviewing an emergency ordinance that proposes replacing Flock with Axon Enterprises as the city's primary vendor for automated license plate reader technology. The Department of Public Safety introduced this measure on Monday, aiming to shift the city's surveillance infrastructure to a new provider amid ongoing debates about civil liberties and police accountability.

Mike Polensek, who serves as the chair of the Public Safety Committee and holds the informal title of Dean on the council, highlighted significant gaps in the current proposal during committee discussions. He noted that the document lacks specific dollar amounts and detailed financial analysis, stating that council members have limited information to evaluate the full scope of the contract before taking action.

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Polensek expressed support for the general utility of automated license plate readers but criticized the vagueness of the proposed ordinance. He emphasized that the committee must thoroughly examine Axon Enterprises' track record to determine if the company has faced any past controversies or ethical issues that could impact its suitability for handling sensitive local data.

The Mayor's office strongly advocates for the vendor switch, asserting that Axon offers superior tools and controls for protecting resident privacy. In a formal statement, the administration argued that the Axon platform provides necessary accountability measures to safeguard civil liberties while enhancing public safety efforts in Cleveland's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

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Ward 12 Councilman Tanmay Shah has voiced persistent concerns regarding how license plate reader data might be accessed by federal agencies. He warned against sharing resident information with immigration enforcement bodies like ICE, DHS, and Customs and Border Patrol, arguing that such practices effectively serve residents up to federal authorities.

Shah clarified that his opposition is not directed at the specific company Flock but rather at the underlying technology itself. He stated that the fundamental privacy risks associated with these systems remain present regardless of whether the vendor is Axon or Flock, suggesting that a simple vendor change does not resolve the core ethical dilemma.

Bryn Adams, a resident organizer with the group FlockNo, echoed these sentiments while adding criticism regarding Axon's market dominance and government connections. Adams described Axon as having deeper ties to the federal government than its predecessor and pointed to a history of troubling ethical violations within the company.

Adams further characterized Axon as holding a large monopoly in the police technology surveillance space, warning that awarding this contract would further entangle Cleveland in the company's ecosystem. The activist group argues that adopting such technology without robust civic discussion sets a dangerous precedent for community oversight.

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Despite the opposition, Adams acknowledged that the technology is likely here to stay, but insisted that residents deserve a significant opportunity to weigh in before adoption. The group demands a truly robust civic discussion to ensure that any implementation respects community values and legal protections.

Council members plan to take a closer look at the proposal, focusing heavily on how residents will be protected under the new agreement. Polensek reiterated that while cameras are becoming a permanent fixture in urban environments, their use when supported by the city must strictly adhere to the protection of individual rights and freedoms.