At a 9-10 record this season, it is clear this team is not following last season’s path, when a similar start still led to the conference finals. The East got c

November 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets Day'Ron Sharpe looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At a 9-10 record this season, it is clear the Cleveland Cavaliers are not following last season’s path, when a similar start still led to the Eastern Conference Finals. The East got even more competitive this offseason, with many new faces and players joining forces, and the Cavs were the odd team out, just looking to run things back pretty much based on team chemistry.

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There are a few options that Cleveland could look into this season or in the offseason to push them back to the top of the standings:Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe rebounds against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin his minutes as the direct second big to Jarrett Allen while Evan Mobley has been hurt.