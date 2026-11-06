Cleveland city councilmembers not happy with judges’ decision on Glenville, University School playoff game

Three Cleveland City Council members, including President Blaine Griffin, released statements regarding the 8th District Court of Appeals’ decision to allow OSHAA to remove Glenville from the state football playoffs. Read their statement on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Three Cleveland City Council members, including President Blaine Griffin, released statements regarding the 8th District Court of Appeals’ decision to allow OSHAA to remove Glenville from the state football playoffs.

Read their statement on Thursday. Council President Blaine Griffin said: “The 8th District Court of Appeals has decided to punish blameless student-athletes over missing paperwork. Some of these kids will miss out on what would have been their final games as high school football players, and all of them are devastated. How is that fair?

Also read Glenville High School will not play in Ohio's football playoffs after appeals court ruling

”This decision is infuriating. OHSAA doesn’t understand the transient nature of Cleveland’s children. Their rules work for suburban communities, not cities where families move regularly and schools that have open enrollment. Shame on all the parties involved in cheating these students out of an opportunity they’ve more than earned.

” Councilman Kevin Conwell, who has represented Glenville for the last 25 years, said: “I’m a Tarblooder through and through, and I’ve watched Coach Ginn turn this team into a powerhouse. I’ve also watched the work these players have put in and how they’ve grown into honorable men. Our whole community is proud of what they’ve accomplished. It would be one thing if they were out of the tournament because they lost a game fair and square.

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We wouldn’t like it, but we would accept it. But we can’t accept that they are out of this tournament because the school district lost in court. ,the judges who made this decision know this community. They’ve spent time with us.

They know Ginn Academy and what it accomplishes for young people. So, I’m extremely disappointed by this betrayal. I’m sure they have their reasons that this was the legal thing to do. But you are never going to convince the Glenville community this was the right thing to do.

” Councilman Mike Polensek, a long-time Ginn Academy Board Member and supporter, said: “The big losers in today’s decisions are the student athletes who have propelled this team this far. It’s outrageous that they’re being kept from playing because of a court order. The judges failed to understand the effort they’ve invested and the impact this unjust decision will have on them. Everyone knows CMSD is open enrollment.

Why would OSHAA do this to kids on the brink of a championship? High school football is about the students who play it. Who was in the courtroom today advocating for their best interests? Because it certainly wasn’t OSHAA or CMSD’s leadership.

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Parents and the entire community deserve and demand answers about what really happened here. ”