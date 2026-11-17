Cleveland City Council has voted to boycott Starbucks and bar the use of city funds on its products until the coffee chain reaches a contract agreement with its unionized workers.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland City Council has voted to boycott Starbucks and bar the use of city funds on its products until the coffee chain reaches a contract agreement with its unionized workers.

Council members on Monday unanimously approved Resolution 1466-2026, which expresses solidarity with Starbucks baristas seeking a first labor contract. The measure urges Cleveland residents, nearby communities and Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration to join the boycott. The resolution was initially introduced by Council Members Tanmay Shah, Austin Davis and Joe Jones, but every council member present later signed on as a co-sponsor.

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More than 12,000 workers at over 700 Starbucks locations in the U.S. have unionized with Starbucks Workers United over the past five years, according to council’s resolution. Union leaders say the company has refused to bargain in good faith over a contract they contend would cost Starbucks less than a day of sales.

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Federal labor officials and administrative law judges have found Starbucks committed hundreds of labor law violations in the course of the organizing drive, including retaliatory firings and unlawful store closures, and described some of the conduct as “egregious and widespread misconduct. ” “Starbucks workers deserve more. Starbucks’ baristas can’t survive on low wages, insufficient hours, and terrible benefits,” Shah said during debate on the measure.

Shay Singh, a Cleveland Starbucks barista of five years who uses they/them pronouns, thanked council for backing the boycott and said the city is joining Philadelphia, Atlanta and St. Louis in taking similar stands. Union organizers say Starbucks workers and supporters plan to rally at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 outside the Starbucks at 11328 Euclid Avenue near University Circle.