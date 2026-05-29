Cleveland City Council moves to roll back downtown parking rate hikes

Cleveland City Council is moving to roll back parking rate hikes that drivers have been complaining about since they took effect in January.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland City Council is moving to roll back parking rate hikes that drivers have been complaining about since they took effect in January.

Mike Harvey of Rocky River navigated his way through a parking app in Ohio City, calculating his costs.

“I’m going to be here for two hours,” Harvey said. “How much does it charge for two hours? 3.35, which is kind of on the high side. ”“Actually, maybe I’ll just go to one hour,” he said.

“How much is it for one hour? 1.85. ”“My biggest peeve is that we now have to pay for parking on Saturday and Sunday,” the visitor said.

“I haven’t been downtown on a Saturday or Sunday yet, because I’m just trying to figure out what to do about parking,” he said. “Now I have to worry about putting money into a meter, if I can get a meter,” he said. “And I don’t want to be paying 10 or 15 dollars for a parking lot, especially if I just want to tool around downtown. ”The higher rates kicked in this January.

The idea behind them was to free up spaces by pricing out long-term parkers. Under the old system, someone could park Friday evening and leave their car there all weekend. Downtown, the ordinance would cap parking at $3 per hour. Rates currently reach up to $8 per hour.

The ordinance would also restore free parking on Sundays. The one exception would be special events on Sunday. Parking near a Browns game would still require payment. The ordinance also creates special event zones, where drivers could expect to continue paying upward of $8 per hour. Barge found floating in Lake Erie, owner comes forward





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