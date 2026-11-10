Cleveland City Council considers contract with Axon for license plate reader system

In July, council voted to renew the city’s contract with Flock through Dec. 29.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland City Council is considering an ordinance authorizing the director of public safety to enter into a contract with Axon Enterprises for its automated license plate reader system.

Axon is the same company that supplies the Cleveland Police Department with its body-worn cameras. In July, council voted to renew the city’s contract with Flock through Dec. 29. Currently, 100 of the cameras operate across the city. Under the contract, only Cleveland law enforcement can access the data the cameras capture.

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Third parties would be required to obtain a warrant. Councilman Michael Polensek spoke with 19 News in July about the amended contract.

“We can’t control what the federal government does, but with the amendments we made, limiting their contract to six months, putting wagons around the Flock as to what they can’t do with our information,” Polensek said. Flock cameras record the license plate, color, make and model of every vehicle that passes them. Cleveland Police said the cameras do not record audio, use facial recognition, or identify people in a car.

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Supporters of the technology argue the cameras can help solve violent crimes. An organization called ‘Flock No’ opposes the cameras, arguing the system is a privacy overreach.

“We have been very consistent from the beginning saying we do not want AI-powered mass surveillance in the city, so it’s not just limited to Flock. That includes Axon,” Bryn Adams said.

“The City of Cleveland received and evaluated multiple responses to the Request for Proposals for Automated License Plate Reader technology. Protecting residents’ civil liberties remained a priority throughout the evaluation process and feedback from residents and City Council was carefully considered. Following a thorough review of the proposals and an assessment of the capabilities, functionality, and overall value offered by each vendor, the evaluation team selected Axon as the recommended provider.

The City is confident that Axon’s platform provides the tools, controls, and accountability measures necessary to protect the civil liberties of our residents while supporting public safety efforts in our most vulnerable neighborhoods. We believe the City can deploy this technology in a manner that enhances public safety while protecting residents’ privacy and individual rights. ” The legislation had its first reading at Monday’s council meeting. It will go to committee for review.