Just coming back from having attended the Cleveland Charge battle against the Iowa Charge at the Public Auditorium, it’s worth having a conversation. About one

Feb 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin during player introductions against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Just coming back from attending the Cleveland Charge battle against the Iowa Charge at the Public Auditorium, it’s worth having a conversation.

About one player who rose above the rest and showed why he was in training camp with the Cavs earlier this year. As new players shine with every passing game at the big-league level, one rung below, there’s another emerging superstar. In a game featuring NBA veteran KJ Martin, two-way signee Riley Minix, and former Denver Nuggets guard Curtis Jones, Zack Austin rose above the rest.

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On a night when the Charge dropped 138 points, the 6' wing absolutely shined out there. The stats from Austin tonight were pretty insane. 40 points on 14-for-18 shooting, including 9-for-9 from inside the 3PT line. Four steals. Three blocks.

A net rating of +11. The efficiency was on display on the offensive end of the floor, and nobody was able to stop him from just dropping through. Whether it was a shorter three or from a few good feet beyond the arc, it just kept going. And then there are the dunks.

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From alley-oops to transition hammers, Austin spent a lot of time above the rim. The same energy he flexed with the Bucks in Summer League. Add in the three blocked shots, one of which was on a 3PT attempt, and it shows a complete performance. Kadary Richmond and Jones took care of all the facilitating, while the two-year Pittsburgh Panther forward did the shot-making.

Austin signed an Exhibit 10 deal and spent training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but only got to play a single minute. He’s proven right off the bat in just a couple of appearances with the Charge that he can handle a high workload and can be a player who puts the ball in the basket with efficiency and confidence. , have been making plays on both ends.

The shots have been dropping, and the opposing guards keep getting all of their passes stolen by them. Zack Austin looked very similar out there. Although it was not against the same level of competition, he still did that on the floor with NBA-experienced players. He made it look extremely easy, and those who can thrive in the G League at a level like this do belong at the next level.

Austin averaged 27.5 ppg on 54% shooting in the first two games, and in the team’s first win of the season, took it another step deeper. The 25-year-old is shining, and it may well be sooner rather than later that he gets that look in the association. Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey.

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He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.