Cleveland Cavaliers Thrive Without Starters in Win Over Mavericks

Despite being grounded by an FAA issue and missing their entire starting lineup, the Cleveland Cavaliers utilized a short-handed roster to secure a victory against the Dallas Mavericks, with Norchad Omier delivering a career-best performance while Riley Minix struggled for impact.

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor celebrates his three-point basket in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Just when it seems we have the Cleveland Cavaliers all figured out, new circumstances arise and throw all that evidence away. Each of the four games featured swings this season, from all the way on the negative side to beaming with positivity like it’s a button press in Sacramento. Down their entire starting lineup tonight after the FAA snafu yesterday grounded all planes, the Cavs didn’t seem to mind.

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They had eight available players against the Mavericks, and yet they practically led by double digits for the entire second half.n, let’s pick out the MVP and LVP from the contest. There are truly five MVP candidates here, to be honest.after an injury to Tristan Enaruna. Riley Minix had been waived, but was then brought back as a result of that.

They initially brought in Norchad Omier, who had the best game of his NBA career tonight: 13 points, eight rebounds, and 5-for-5 FG in 27 minutes, with a +11 net rating. Minix himself was the only player who didn’t have much of an impact at all. Due to the extreme short-handedness , he still logged 22 minutes. He finished the way with just two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

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One made layup, and another that got absolutely swatted. No rebounds, no assists, no steals or blocks, and a net rating of just +2 in a game where the team seemed to be in control for the most part. On a night where seven players had their best games of the season and most of their careers, Minix really didn’t prove much.

With a Charge roster bristling with talent, this may ultimately cost him his chance to be part of the Cavs. Mario Hezonja had 22-7-4. Thomas Bryant had his first double-double of the year. Craig Porter Jr. finished with 9-9-6, a steal and a block.

But it had to be Tyrese Proctor as the team’s MVP this evening. Meleek Thomas continued to do Meleek Thomas things. Proctor did absolutely everything for the team. And as he struggled with the 3PT shot, he didn’t shy away from letting them fly.

They were without most of the regulars, so he had to keep firing, and it eventually worked. The Aussie wound up with the first triple-double of his career, along with a career-high in points. 34 minutes of action, 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. One water "bath" from Donovan Mitchell. Proctor has already been proving he belongs on the floor, but the second-round pick may even be making Sam Merrill expendable.

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That is not something I expected to put into writing 14 games into this season. , who spent the summer training with Patty Mills in Hawaii, and with the Australian National Team, as they get ready for FIBA qualifiers.

He’s looked every bit like a stud in the making, and will probably be a key rotational cog for the remainder of the season.cZACH WEISS Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey. He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.