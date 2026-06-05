Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets and Dream Trade Scenarios

When you are picking 29th in the NBA Draft in most scenarios, your team may be drafting for potential or taking the best player available but the Cavaliers shou

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain shoots past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith and Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Imagesthey may be drafting for potential or taking the best player available, but the Cleveland Cavaliers should be looking to fill some needs they have at the wing or find a pure backup center to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Peat currently appears to be the most popular choice for the Cleveland Cavaliers among NBA Draft reporters and analysts. The 6-foot-8 forward has a defensive presence to him, which is why most people are matching him up with Cleveland. Ideally, Peat lands with a team known for development, where they can help his limited jumper and offensive consistency.

He would rather have his game played in the mid-range and play some bully ball than shoot some threes. An issue I believe may come up with Peat is that he may need to change his bully ball approach with better athletes and defenders in the NBA.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dunks against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images The Junior wing had a breakout year with Texas, which is why his draft stock has improved so much.

Swain is a primary two-way wingman that the Cavs should be high on their board. Swain is not the best three-point shooter, but his ability to get to the basket would match up with some of Cleveland's best. Along with getting to the basket, he is also an above-average free throw shooter, which gives him the potential to develop a jumper.

So many teams in the late first round could succeed with Swain, but the Cavs should be the team that needs him the most. Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images There is one big question regarding Quaintance and his place in the draft.

That is his knee, after transferring from Arizona State after a spectacular season to Kentucky. Four games in, he tore his ACL and in the combine showed that his knee could still be a problem. He avoided coming down onto his knee, which has been noticed by every team in the NBA. Quaintance, however, is somebody a team is willing to reach out to due to his defensive ability, specifically his shot blocking.

Besides the knee, he is considered to be one of the better centers in this draft if Cleveland wants to go for a young center instead of Thomas Bryant to be the big off the bench. GM Koby Altman is known to be a food developer of talent, so any of these guys could become impactful.and develop them into the future of the Cavs to be important members of the team.

Help is needed as the Cavs look to make it beyond the Eastern Conference Finals next season. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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