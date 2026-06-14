Cleveland Browns Players Host Youth Football Camp at Hamilton Township High School

Cleveland Browns players KC Concepcion and Carson Schewsinger visited Hamilton Township High School to host a youth football camp in conjunction with FlexWork Sports coaches. The event aimed to inspire young athletes ages 6 to 16, with the players participating in drills, celebrating touchdowns, and answering questions. The players also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

Hamilton Township High School got a taste of the Dawg Pound as Browns first-round draft pick KC Concepcion and 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schewsinger visited to work with young athletes.

The Cleveland Stars hosted a youth football camp in conjunction with FlexWork Sports coaches for boys and girls ages 6 to 16 at the school. Organizers said the group drove from Cleveland this morning to inspire the next generation of football players.

“My favorite part about coming out here is just being able to come out here and play with the kids,” Schewsinger said. “That was the most fun thing to do as a kid, just have people to go out there and play football with so it’s fun to be able to get our here and just do the same. ” Concepcion and Schewsinger joined campers for drills, celebrated touchdowns and took questions from the kids.

“I would say my favorite thing is whenever the kids caught a touchdown and we celebrated it,” Concepcion said. While Concepcion and Schewsinger continue preparing for what was described as a 17-0 season, Schewsinger said events like the camp are a chance to give back.

“I think we’re in a position to give back and help build what built us as kids,” Schewsinger said. “These camps are something I loved going to so to be able to give back and do the same thing. ”While not everyone will see severe weather, a few storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado or two.

All ofThe Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for pasta sauce sold in 41 states because it may be contaminated with salmonella. Authorities say they are searching for a dangerous suspect following a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the city’s northeast side.

Columbus Division of PoliceA seven-year-old Columbus cold case moved forward in court Saturday morning as a man already in jail was arraigned on a murder charge tied to a deadly beating iOhio lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at stopping theft from Ohioans’ EBT cards, but the final measure also adds new Medicaid verification requirements.





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Football Youth Camp Cleveland Browns KC Concepcion Carson Schewsinger Hamilton Township High School

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