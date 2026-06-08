Cleveland Browns P Corey Bojorquez: Punter gets another chance under new STC

With so much roster turnover, it's nice to see a familiar face still with the Cleveland Browns. But it's not a name that initially stands out; it's one that has

Oct 5, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez kicks the ball during the second quarter of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesBut it's not a name that initially stands out; it's one that has been a consistent force on special teams for years now: punter Corey Bojorquez. The 29-year-old has been one of the league's better punters over the course of the last eight seasons, averaging 47.1 yards per punt with over 200 punts inside the 20-yard-line, pinning opponents back deep in their own territory.

Recently, the front office moved on from countless familiar faces. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz were thrown to the wind, while defensive standout Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. It's always nice to see a fresh recent, but such critical bodies being moved on from is definitely a jolt.

Having Bojorquez still around, even if his position isn't as impactful as many others, gives the team some reassurance that at least that part of their game will remain intact and normal. Storer joins the Browns as the special teams coordinator for the 2026 campaign, having previously served as the special teams assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

In 2025, he helped guide Packers punter Daniel Whelan to set a single-season record for punt average at a clip of 47.8. For reference, Bojorquez's With a talented, still primed leg to work with, there's a chance Storer can try and return Bojorquez to that near-50 mark again. While working with Whelan, Storer was also able to bring his net average up to 43.9. Bojorquez, in his entire career, has surpassed that clip just one time.

At first, seeing the Browns bring in a new coordinator could have set Bojorquez into a panic that his job was going to be lost or his production would waver, but with Storer being the new face, he should feel confident that he has the chance to be an even better threat in the special teams game. The special teams side of football is often overlooked, but in Cleveland, it has been a driving force for helping make up for offensive struggles and defensive inconsistencies.

When you can pin a team back, put yourselves in a better position with a solid return or knock down a lengthy field goal, it makes a difference in the long run.allows the Browns to, hopefully, maintain a reliable presence on that side of the ball as a relatively young and inexperienced offense is set to take the field in 2026. Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling.

He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.





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