Cleveland Browns OL Teven Jenkins: Where He Fits on New Offensive Line

Fresh off a one-year deal to return to the Browns, Jenkins could end up being a wildcard for the revamped unit.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle KT Leveston and guard Teven Jenkins take the field before a game Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAt Browns’ OTAs, Monken stated, “In a perfect world, ... you'd love to have your o-line set; I'm just not sure we'll be there.

” According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland has figured out four out of its five starters. However, only three of them have set positions: rookie Spencer Fano at left tackle, incoming free agent Zion Johnson at guard, and trade acquisition Tytus Howard at right tackle. Elgton Jenkins is the other starter, although Cleveland doesn’t know if he’ll take the other guard spot or center. Monken previously stated he would prefer to see him at guard.

Monken said he believes the team has 4 of its 5 starting offensive linemen figured out: Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Spencer Fano. Monken said where Jenkins lines up -- guard or center -- and the fifth starter remains to be seen.

Here’s where Teven Jenkins comes in, and why him re-signing with the club to the tune of one year for $4 million Although he was originally drafted as a tackle in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Chicago, Jenkins has made a living for himself over the last four years at guard. However, the flexibility to kick out when needed is a big part of why Cleveland wanted Jenkins back.

He played a handful of snaps at left tackle and right tackle last year for the Browns, though he was used mainly at right tackle where he logged 276 reps. If Monken gets his wish, Elgton Jenkins stays at guard and the Browns center spot goes to either fifth-round rookie Parker Brailsford --That would make Teven Jenkins the top backup for Johnson and Elgton Jenkins at both guard positions, with a chance at spelling either tackles if push comes to shove.

However, there’s a couple of paths for Jenkins to start at guard. One entails Elgton Jenkins clearly outplaying every other center, leaving the right guard spot vacant for Teven Jenkins to step in where he left off. This could actually be the most likely scenario for the Browns when the regular season comes around.

A second path that is rarely discussed but can’t be discarded is Teven Jenkins actually performing at a similar level as Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, where he forces the coaches to keep him in the lineup. While Teven Jenkins salary’ points to a backup role, when considering Johnson’s and Elgton Jenkins’ free agency deals, all three players still have to go out and earn their keep.

Should Teven Jenkins manage to match or outduel either Johnson or Elgton Jenkins, then whatever Brailsford and Wypler do could end up not mattering much -- Elgton Jenkins could end up at center anyway. The fact that Monken hasn’t made up his mind about Elgton Jenkins’ position is the best indicator that a starting role for Teven Jenkins is still very much a plausible scenario for the Browns In any case, Jenkins’s re-signing is looking better right now than at the beginning of the offseason.

With the Browns a couple of days away from their mandatory minicamp, they have a proven veteran lined up just in case they end up needing him to start.





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