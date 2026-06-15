Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 6/15/26: Boston, Concepcion, and One Fewer Excuse

The Browns’ wide receiver room has been a problem for years. Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion may finally give Cleveland’s quarterbacks one fewer excuse.

I have spent enough mornings writing about Browns wide receivers to develop a nervous twitch every time someone says “separation. ” This is not a medical diagnosis, mind you.

I’m just a webdork with high coffee ingestion levels and a long memory, which is a dangerous combination before sunrise. The Browns’ lackluster receiving corps has been a topic of conversation since Josh Gordon looked amazing and then disappeared thanks to the NFL’s then-aggressive stance on that killer weed, marijuana, a substance that is now for sale all over the state of Ohio.

There have been a few bright spots in the interim - Amari Cooper was a great trade for the Browns, Terrelle Pryor had one terrific year, and Jerry Jeudy had a very good 2024 season. Combined with offensive line and quarterback issues, the Browns’ passing attack was anemic to the point where last year’s offense would have been on its deathbed if not for Harold Fannin’s explosive rookie campaign.

In 2025, the Browns scored 279 points, 31st in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. They finished 30th in total yards, 31st in passing yards, 30th in passing touchdowns, and dead last in scoring-drive percentage and average drive points. Browns quarterbacks have been part of the problem.

Despite an injection of youth at quarterback and the addition of Fannin and RB Quinshon Judkins, the Browns offense last year still lacked enough firepower to stop teams from crowding the box and virtually ignoring the passing game. But all that may be changing. The Browns spent the No. 24 pick on KC Concepcion and the No. 39 pick on Denzel Boston.

For the first time under Andrew Berry, Cleveland drafted a wide receiver before the third round… and then did it twice in the top 40. You can debate whether that should have happened sooner, and if you’re a Browns fan with internet access, I’m confident you already have. But the course correction is real. that the Browns’ 2026 wide receiver room has a chance to be the team’s best in decades.

That’s a phrase that makes a Browns fan immediately look for the nearest structural support beam, because “best in decades” around here sometimes means “functional for eleven minutes. ”Boston did not declare victory, either.

“I think I performed overall decently well, but there’s always more on the bone to go get,” he said. “I’m a rookie. I still have a lot to improve on, a lot to get better at. ” The Browns’ official draft story on Boston noted that the Washington receiver appeared in 43 career games, caught 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns, and averaged 4.4 yards after catch per reception in 2025.

Glenn Cook said the Browns thought highly of Boston’s talent and ability, adding that “a lot of teams probably had him with the first-round grade or really high up. ” Boston himself talked about what he and Concepcion could bring: “We’re going to bring a good mix of explosiveness and having explosive plays after explosive plays. ” That’s the part that should make your coffee taste a little better.

Boston is not another undersized gadget hope, not another “if everything breaks right” slot lottery ticket. He’s a big, catch-radius receiver who gives a quarterback somewhere to go when the timing isn’t perfect, the pocket is getting weird, and the stadium is starting to make that low, angry Cleveland noise we all know too well.

We haven’t seen his like in terms of size since the days of Josh Gordon and Terrelle Pryor, as Concepcion is the other half of this little optimism trap I am willingly walking into, because apparently I have learned nothing since 1999. The Browns drafted him 24th overall after a Texas A&M season in which he produced 61 catches for 919 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, plus 10 carries for 75 yards and another score, according to the team’s draft announcement.

The Browns also highlighted his versatility in their “five things to know” feature: a 2025 Paul Hornung Award winner, first-team All-SEC at wide receiver, return specialist, and all-purpose player, with 1,409 all-purpose yards and 20.0 yards per punt return. Concepcion’s own quote was not shy: “I’m versatile. I make plays. I can play anywhere.

I can run any route,” he said.

“Whenever I get there, you guys are going to be getting a dog all over the field. ” If Boston gives the Browns size and punishment at the catch point, Concepcion gives them motion, leverage, return-game juice, and the ability to make a defense reveal itself before the snap. That matters in Todd Monken’s offense. It matters for Shedeur Sanders.

It matters for Deshaun Watson. It matters for whoever is standing behind center. This is the real point. The Browns’ quarterbacks have had plenty of problems unrelated to the receivers.

Accuracy, processing, injuries, turnovers, confidence — pick your flavor of football indigestion. But the wide receiver room has also been a long-running organizational self-own. Anthony Schwartz did not work. David Bell did not work.

Cedric Tillman has had flashes but has also fought injuries and inconsistency. Jerry Jeudy is talented but, until proven otherwise in this new setup, still sits in that dangerous Browns category of “player we keep needing to explain. ” Isaiah Bond is no longer playing catch-up after arriving late last year, which helps, but he still has to turn possibility into production. Boston and Concepcion do not fix all of that on their own.

Rookies are rookies. They will run the wrong route, miss a sight adjustment, get humbled by a veteran corner, and make us all say regrettable things into our phones at least once by Halloween.

But if they are what the Browns believe they are — if Boston becomes the big, reliable target this offense has lacked and Concepcion becomes the explosive movable piece he was drafted to be — then the Browns’ passing game can finally stop being an annual autopsy and start being an actual NFL operation. That doesn’t mean the Browns have turned the corner. It is way, way too early for that.

But for once, you can see where the corner might be. : a large Swedish study found that AI-based mammography tools may spot early warning signs of breast cancer years before diagnosis in some cases. The study analyzed 88,963 mammograms from more than 31,000 patients over a 10-year period, and senior co-author Professor Fredrik Strand of Karolinska University Hospital said about 20% of breast cancer cases showed mammographic signs visible to AI around six years before diagnosis..

But if the machines can help doctors catch something earlier and give families more time, that’s the sort of future even this cynical old webdork can get behind. When not developing irrational emotional attachments to rookie wide receivers in June, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning.

You can follow him on TwitterUnrestrained 13-day-old baby and teen killed in crash, authorities sayCavaliers guard James Harden arrested in Houston, court records showTanner Bibee wins 2nd straight start to propel Guardians over Tigers 3-2





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cleveland Sports Cleveland Football Cleveland Nfl Browns Haslams Dawgpound

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Where to go strawberry picking near BostonHere are five places within an hour of Boston where you can pick your own strawberries through June and early July.

Read more »

Woman tied to high-end retail thefts arrested in ClevelandOfficers from the Cleveland Division of Police STANCE Unit arrested a woman wanted for several felony warrants on May 30.

Read more »

Cleveland Browns Kicker Andre Szmyt Needs To Build on Strong Rookie YearAn underrated aspect of having a good football team doesn’t involve offense or defense, but actually special teams. It seems obvious to say, but sometimes it is

Read more »

Cleveland Browns Players Host Youth Football Camp at Hamilton Township High SchoolCleveland Browns players KC Concepcion and Carson Schewsinger visited Hamilton Township High School to host a youth football camp in conjunction with FlexWork Sports coaches. The event aimed to inspire young athletes ages 6 to 16, with the players participating in drills, celebrating touchdowns, and answering questions. The players also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

Read more »