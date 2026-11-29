The NFL was wild on Thanksgiving. The Buckeyes gave their fans a Saturday worth remembering. Tonight, in the rain, under the lights, the Browns get their shot at seven. It’s the Newswire.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! THE DAILY BLOVIATION Shortly before yesterday’s kick-off in Columbus, Ohio, I leaned over to my wife and said, “I don’t have a good feeling about this.

” “This” was the Ohio State-Michigan game, and my statement was further proof that I can’t be trusted to predict the outcome of football games, as well as the reason we’ve all been watching the Browns during our lifetimes. Anything can and will happen in the game of football. It’s why we’ve trudged through 0-16 seasons and why the game is so close to us.

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Even when the Browns were at their most hopeless, we still watched to maybe catch a glimpse of a rookie with promise or an upset win. I know I have some Michigan fans who read this column, and I apologize to them for the fact that my Buckeye alumni status impacts my ability to be even-handed when I do write about college football. But forty-five to nothing? No one saw that coming.