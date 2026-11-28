Leftovers edition: the long snapper who almost became a stagehand gets paid, Denzel Boston's quad, Brock Bowers' ankle, Grant Delpit trolls Pittsburgh, and the Browns chase their first 5-0 home start since 1957. Today's Browns Newswire.

CLEVELAND, Ohio Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! THE DAILY BLOVIATION I’m back to the morning tradition, at least for a couple of days before i need to take a day off again.

Thanksgiving is perhaps my favorite day of the year, and part of the tradition is to put my computer away for at least 36 hours as I spend the time with family. Hence my absence yesterday. But before I let the holiday go, I want to thank those who read, and especially those who responded to my Thursday column via forum post or email. It wasn’t the easiest column for me to write, and the words of encouragement were appreciated.

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But now we get to enjoy the remainder of this great weekend, which, for me, revolves around a certain “The Game” at Noon, and even which has left me downbeat far too often recently. Nevertheless, once more into the breach with the Buckeyes and TTUN dealing with down years. And then on Sunday night, the Browns play the Raiders on national television, at home, as a favorite. Which is weird.