The Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf admitted he was hiding from reporters, and the Browns spent the week handing out groceries. Is it wrong to enjoy this? Today's Browns Newswire.

CLEVELAND, Ohio Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! THE DAILY BLOVIATION It was back in the days when the Browns still had an all-world defensive end named Myles Garrett that there was a negative interaction between the Browns star and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

It started with Garrett irritating Rudolph with his destructive play on the field and somehow ended with the Browns star ripping off his helmet and swinging it at the backup Steelers quarterback. This was not well-received by the Steelers organization or the NFL, and there were fines handed out and other punishments.

Also read Browns QB Deshaun Watson gives away 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving in Cleveland neighborhoods

Then I noticed something. There’s just something about Rudolph. Not who he is - I have no idea - but a certain look about him. Maybe he looks like some frat guy acting stupid at a kegger in my college days in 1982, or there’s simply something about him that, well, gets under my skin.

So, again, totally not his fault, but there’s something about him - maybe it’s just that he plays for Pittsburgh - that makes me hope he gets sacked a lot over the next few weeks. Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue, as he’s been hanging out mostly on the sidelines for the last few years, as geriatric quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken over. But on Monday, Mike McCarthy stood at a podium and said “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.

” On Tuesday night, the Steelers announced that Mason Rudolph will start Friday against Denver and Rodgers will be inactive, seemingly without informing Rodgers first. Meanwhile, their best-paid receiver spent Monday explaining that he’d ducked out of the locker room on Sunday because he was “avoiding y’all. ” And the Browns? The Browns came back from the bye, got set to practice, and went out into the community.

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Shedeur Sanders paid for strangers’ groceries. Deshaun Watson handed out turkeys. That was the scandal in Berea. Browns fans have to admit something about ourselves: we have been the other guy for a very long time.

We’ve been the franchise with the quarterback controversy, the coach who said one thing on Monday and another on Wednesday, the star who walked out of the locker room before the reporters got there. For most of my adult life, it was Pittsburgh that sat at the other end of the Turnpike and watched with that calm, smug Steelers look while the Browns figured out new ways to set themselves on fire. Six Super Bowl trophies will do that.

So you’ll forgive us this week. I want to be the bigger person here. I really do. I’ve tried, for most of the last 24 hours, to be the bigger person.

Schedenfruede, satisfaction at another’s misfortune, is not a good emotion. Be positive this time of year. Or try. So, let’s just be happy that the Browns have surprised us with an unexpectedly exciting and successful season to date.

A year that we all thought might be developmental for the team’s young talent is ahead of schedule. These young men are learning how to win and how to play together. A gift we didn’t expect in 2026. Let’s try to ignore that smoking wreckage in Pittsburgh and not be happy with another’s misfortune.

We’re here, we’re 6-4, and the year is fun. Happy Thanksgiving. PRACTICE NOTES: The Browns designated Raheim Sanders to return from injured reserve. He’s missed five games with the hip and practiced Tuesday, and the 21-day window is open.

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Not spotted at practice, per Oyefusi and Petrak: Denzel Boston, Quincy Williams, Austin Barber, Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett. The first official injury report comes out today. YOUR BLOVIATION PLANNING: Bloviations will be spotty this week as your webdork does his best to enjoy family and Thanksgiving, a situation that involves a lot of food and alcoholic beverages. I’ll hopefully be here tomorrow, but Friday is dicey, as the weekend will be as well.

I’ll try my best to take some time away from the massive quantities of food and drink to sit at the keyboard and write. Have a good one! GO BROWNS!

Newswire Bloviation Archive OBR GOODIES OBR VIDEO Pete and Joe: Raiding Party Gang of Three: Bye to the Bye OBR ARTICLES Coming Off the Bye Week, Offense Looks to put Together Their Best Game Yet Cleveland Browns Path To The Playoffs - Thanksgiving Preview Field Script: Bye Week Playoff Projection Postmortem The Raiders Defense is Bad and the Cleveland Browns Offense Needs to Make it Feel Bad Cleveland Browns Stock Up/Down - Defensive Half Season Review Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/23/26: Fortune Favors the Idle LIVEWIRE LiveWire Thread for 11/24 - Twitter, Videos, Articles LiveWire Thread for 11/23 - Twitter, Videos, Articles FROM THE FORUMS ASK THE INSIDERS RUMOR CENTRAL INSIDER BROWNS TALK THE WATERCOOLER Aaron Rodgers out, Mason Rudolf in.

Rodgers benched Steelers Start Rudolph Friday-Rogers Inactive NFL Week #12 the FIVE DAYS OF Football ESPN Playoff Machine is active has Browns winning the AFC North WOIO Channel 19 and The OBR - Off the Leash, Episode 67: No Game, No Problem OT - The moon is in the 7th house THE LIFT Positive news from the world of sports and beyond... On Nov. 17, a 2-year-old named Vella Campillo wandered off into the desert outside Eloy, Arizona, at sundown, wearing nothing but a diaper.

Deputies, drones and a helicopter searched all night, but she was too small for the thermal cameras to pick up. A local grandfather named Jay Stewart, out with a flashlight among the volunteers, found her just after midnight , curled up in a line of bushes near a ditch, more than seven hours after she disappeared. She wasn’t hurt, and she didn’t want to let go of him.

“She may not be our child, but she could be,” Stewart said of why everybody was out there. The sheriff made him an honorary member of the rescue posse. That’s the kind of thing worth being thankful for this week, and it has nothing to do with the Steelers. WRAPPING UP When not avoiding a little holiday schadenfreude and calling it gratitude, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning.

You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled. SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES CONTACT Barry to sponsor the OBR. We have plans for nearly any budget! OBR Across the Internet BlueSky Twitter Threads LinkedIn YouTube Twitch Facebook Handy Links OBR Articles OBR Video OBR Podcasts Frequently Asked Questions If you have made it this far, you must subscribe to the OBR. Them’s the rules.