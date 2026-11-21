Day three of the bye, and the Browns gave us nothing. So we went under the table for scraps: Daniel Jones cut loose in Indy, Drake Maye's broken leg, Fannin's captaincy, Boomer's Coach of the Year vote and a talk-show price tag on Watson. Today's Browns Newswire.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! THE DAILY BLOVIATION I take good care of my dog, who is now somehow eight years old and in the prime of her life.

She gets a first-thing-in-the-morning refresh of her doggie bowl, plenty of belly rubs, and is, in general, spoiled by the attention she gets from every member of the household. One weird thing, though, is that she doesn’t like football. I think it’s because I will clap from time to time when watching, which she isn’t crazy about. So she often retreats to another part of the house when I’m watching football in my living room or office.

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Beyond that, since she’s a smart dog, she has figured out pretty effectively how to manipulate humans, whom she depends on for food. For example, when she runs out of her beloved Bil-Jac, she makes a point of digging in her bowl, a byproduct of which is an annoying noise that will eventually make me get up and feed her.

When my wife and I have crashed in front of the TV set for the evening, she’ll make sure to trot in and do some special barking that will let us know if not all is well with the food situation. When we decide to eat, her approach focuses more on gravity. She doesn’t care what’s being served, and she doesn’t need a whole plate.

She plants herself under the table and waits, because in due time something hits the floor. That’s the Browns beat on day three of a bye week. The players are scattered until Monday. Nobody in Berea said anything on Friday.

But still, if you sit under the table long enough, the scraps come. Here’s what fell yesterday. THE COLTS DROP A QUARTERBACK: The biggest scrap of the day landed in Indianapolis. The Colts waived Daniel Jones on Friday, 11 games into a two-year, $88 million deal with $50 million guaranteed at signing, one day after he went 12 of 27 for 144 yards in a 26-3 loss to Houston.

He leads the league with 13 interceptions. Shane Steichen called it “really just the best for both parties,” which is coach for “please stop asking. ” Front Office Sports did the math . Indianapolis paid Jones close to $50 million for those 11 games, and it’ll carry about $14.9 million in dead cap this year and $35.2 million next year.

Waiving him also wipes out a $10.5 million injury guarantee that would have kicked in if he got hurt, even in practice. One of our VIPs asked in Ask the Insiders why the Colts didn’t just trade him. Jack Duffin figures another team wanted the Colts to eat that injury money, so the choice was to hide him on the roster as an inactive QB3 until a post-June 1 cut or let him go now.

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In the Watercooler , one member wanted them to get “a draft choice, a bag of hammers, something for the guy. ” You can guess where Cleveland radio took this. A local sports yapper, desperate as I am to find something to talk about this week, ran a segment titled “How Deshaun Watson could be the Browns version of Daniel Jones” .

I haven’t heard it as I try to avoid sports talk radio, so I’ll just say this: an AFC team just paid $50 million for 11 games of a quarterback it had extended in March. Hold that thought the next time somebody tells you to extend Watson before Christmas. One more note. The Browns host the Colts on Jan. 3, as Fred Greetham points out , and it’ll be Anthony Richardson under center.

THE PATRIOTS DROP A QUARTERBACK, TOO: Drake Maye has a fractured right fibula . No surgery, but ESPN says he’s out “deep into the regular season, if he is able to return this year at all. ” Tommy DeVito starts at the Chargers on Nov. 29. A.J.

Brown is out for multiple weeks with a hamstring. Why do we care? Because, as Fred tweeted , the Browns are in competition with the Patriots for a playoff spot. New England is 5-5 and eighth.

After the Chargers, it’s schedule goes Bills, Vikings, at Chiefs, at Jets, Broncos, Dolphins. ESPN also mentions that Daniel Jones “could also be an option” for them, which tells you how the week is going in Foxborough. I don’t wish injuries on anybody. I will, however, note that the seven-seed got a little easier to hold on Friday.

FANNIN GETS A COIN TOSS: The best Browns story of the day outside the OBR came from Scott Petrak, who explained how Harold Fannin Jr. became a game captain for the first time against Houston. Todd Monken didn’t hand it out for the stiff arms.

“He earned being a captain this week. Up until that point, he had not,” Monken said.

“He earned it by his diligence... what are you doing at night? Are you looking at the installs? ” Fannin: “Growing up, never thought I’d be an NFL captain. Here I am.

” Jerry Jeudy: “I’m not going to lie, no. That boy’s a beast. You can’t just tackle that boy. ” Fannin is at 44 catches, 544 yards, and four touchdowns through ten games, on pace to pass his 72-731-6 rookie season. Lane Adkins adds in Rumor Central that Fannin has been playing through a groin strain for three weeks and that the staff no longer sees him as a hot read or a checkdown.

“He is too valuable and explosive to pigeon-hole. ” LANE’S NOTEBOOK: Speaking of Lane, he emptied his notebook in Rumor Central on Friday. The headline item for me: the coaching staff has talked internally about the slow starts on defense , the big nickel package against the run, and getting beaten by rub routes. He also has updates on Mason Graham’s knee and ankle , Tytus Howard’s knee , Spencer Fano and Isaiah Bond .

That’s VIP stuff, and it’s part of why you subscribe. BTW, I’m still running the “match your remaining previous OBR subscription” to make sure you get credit for time left on your 247 subscription, so write me if you want to take advantage before we have to shut that down. THE TALK-SHOW CIRCUIT: With no actual news, the microphones filled the gap, and some of it was fun.

Boomer Esiason, on his 92.3 show , called Monken “a grizzled, old coach who decided to stay with Deshaun Watson at the beginning of the year when there was all this pressure regarding Shedeur Sanders... Todd Monken has changed the culture of that team, and he deserves all the credit in the world. ” His odds-on Coach of the Year, “especially if they make it to the playoffs. ” A Bengal quarterback praising a Browns coach.

Write down the date. Lance Reisland, on 92.3 , picked Carson Schwesinger as team MVP through ten games over Denzel Ward: “a complete animal... 28 tackles the last two weeks. 102 on the season. His arm is hurting. ” He’s not wrong about any of it.

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Pete and Joe already talked about this earlier this week. Check that out and other clips here. ESPN’s Jordan Reid explained on the First Draft podcast why he mocked LaNorris Sellers to the Browns at No. 17: “I don’t think Shedeur is going to get an opportunity to prove that he can be the starter long-term for this team... I think LaNorris Sellers checks a lot of boxes of what he’s going to seek.

” And PFF’s latest rookie rankings have Emmanuel McNeil-Warren second in the league at 86.7, with Fano seventh and Denzel Boston twelfth. PFF says the Browns “claim the two best offensive rookies. ” Somebody in the scouting department deserves a nice dinner. THE BYE-WEEK PRESSER THAT ISN’T: A VIP asked in ATI whether Andrew Berry would hold his usual bye-week press conference.

Pete Smith says he didn’t do one last year, nothing is scheduled this year, and he thinks skipping it would be a mistake. Given that the whole town wants to know what Berry thinks about Watson, I suspect that’s exactly why the calendar is empty. THE RAMS PICK GETS INTERESTING: Remember that the Browns own the Rams’ first-round pick from the Myles Garrett trade.

Jack’s Draft Pick Watch notes the Rams are 6-4 and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today, with a brutal schedule ahead. Then on Friday, Sean McVay said Puka Nacua had MCL surgery and will likely miss the rest of the regular season . Our members noticed . SUNDAY NIGHT RIPPLES: The Cavs moved their Nov. 29 home game against Miami from 6 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to get out of the Browns’ way.

When’s the last time the Cavs rearranged anything for the Browns? And Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is questionable for Sunday at Denver with ankle and quad injuries. Vegas managed 27 net yards in the second half last week once he left.

Meanwhile, Mike Florio wants the NFL to start flexing Thanksgiving so Bears-Lions can have the late window instead of Eagles-Cowboys.

“Frankly, they flex everything else. ” He’s got a point. Two weeks ago nobody would have flexed the Browns into anything. And that’s the floor swept.

Cookie’s satisfied. The players report back Monday. Have a good one! GO BROWNS!

Newswire Bloviation Archive OBR GOODIES OBR VIDEO OBR ARTICLES Cleveland Browns Draft Pick Watch - Los Angeles Rams & Others Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/20/26: Bridge Inspection FROM THE FORUMS ASK THE INSIDERS Andrew Berry Presser Surprise Daniel Jones Release? RUMOR CENTRAL What We’ve Been Told: Isaiah Bond What We’ve Been Told: The Struggle Is Real Note To Quote: Harold Fannin Jr. What We’ve Been Told: Tytus Howard What We’ve Been Told: Spencer Fano What We’ve Been Told: Mason Graham THE WATERCOOLER Not Browns: But on Come Back Related Friday Musings Danny Dimes released by Colts Fork, Spoon or butter knife.

Puka Nacua now potentially out for the season.... that draft pick tho! Kinda OT: The “Angry” Elf Merch THE LIFT Positive news from the world of sports and beyond... Every Tuesday, Toronto-area chef Maddy Goldberg walks into the Fort York Food Bank, looks at whatever got donated that week, and cooks lunch for 100 people out of it. Think lentil fritters with caramelized onion, cinnamon and curry powder.

She left fine dining partly because of the waste and now has 180,000 people following her videos on Instagram. Her advice for the rest of us is easy: call your local food bank and ask what they need. With Thanksgiving next week, it’s a good time to make the call.

And a good reminder that scraps, in the right hands, can feed a lot of people. WRAPPING UP When not sitting under the kitchen table waiting for something to fall, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning. You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled. SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES CONTACT Barry to sponsor the OBR.

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