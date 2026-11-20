Twenty months ago the Watson trade was 'a big swing and miss.' This week he's 'the perfect bridge quarterback.' A mediocre engineer inspects the bridge: the toll, the load rating, and what's waiting on the other side. Today's Browns Newswire.

CLEVELAND, Ohio Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! THE DAILY BLOVIATION I may have graduated from Ohio State with engineering degrees, but I would hesitate a great deal before designating myself as a good one.

For example, I think I mostly slept through any discussion of civil engineering that I was exposed to. If I even took a class in it, which I don’t remember, frankly. I know I don’t know a damn thing about building bridges or sewer pipelines. Not that I’ve been asked to recently.

Also read Devin Booker Trade Rumors Could Cure Raptors' Biggest Issue

It reminds me of an old joke about civil engineering.

“How do we know man’s designer, God, is a civil engineer? ” Well, because no one else would think of building a sewer pipeline through what’s supposed to be a recreational area. Ba-doom-ching! At any rate, in the last few days, Cleveland media types have fallen in love with bridges, and I think they know even less about them than I do.

THE SUDDEN POPULARITY OF BRIDGES: Let’s set the timeline. As Fred Greetham reminds us in his story this week , Jimmy Haslam stood up at the owners’ meetings in March of 2025 and called the Watson trade “a big swing and miss. ” When Todd Monken took over in January and declared an open competition, most of us assumed 2026 was a long goodbye.

Then came six game-winning drives in six wins, and now reporters are standing behind microphones and saying things like “Deshaun would make the perfect bridge quarterback for next year. ” One makes the continuity argument about any free agent: “They don’t know Todd Monken... They don’t know these young pass catchers... And Deshaun has all of those things.

” Another sums up the alternative: “Throw out the names and it’s not going to be all that enticing, honestly. ” Even ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who says his strong sense is the Browns let the season play out before doing anything, added that Watson plus a draft pick “does seem very attainable” in the short term.

Ten days ago the conversation was whether he’d keep his job through December. Now it’s whether he keeps it through 2027. That’s how it goes around here. Here’s the part nobody can wish away.

According to NFL Blue Book, Watson’s contract has a clause that guarantees him a $200 million salary in 2029 if he’s still on the roster on the third day of the new league year in March. Nobody is keeping him under that deal. Nobody. A release with a post-June 1 designation would leave about $86.2 million in dead money, roughly $34.66 million in 2027 and $51.54 million in 2028.

Advertisement

One longtime executive told Blue Book: “I don’t think has much leverage at all. I don’t see anyone lining up to pay him... Get out ASAP. can sign him back cheap if you can get out at the right price. ” Alright, then.

So the realistic bridge looks like this: cut him, eat the dead money, and bring him back on a new deal if the market is as quiet as that executive thinks. One of our VIPs asked in Ask the Insiders whether the dead money would get in the way of re-signing him. Jack Duffin’s answer is my favorite line of the week: “Cash is king in the NFL. Dead cap is for accountants and nerds to worry about.

” As a nerd, I’m choosing not to be offended. HOW MUCH DOES THE BRIDGE COST? Here, we have plenty of opinions. So what would Watson be worth as a bridge quarterback?

Jack ran the numbers in an earlier ATI thread . Justin Fields got $11 million as a bridge, Kirk Cousins $11.3 million, Jacoby Brissett $15.5 million, and Malik Willis $22.5 million. Jack’s gut says Watson lands somewhere between $6 million and $12.5 million right now. Win a playoff game, and he’s into the $15 million to $20 million range.

Play the rest of the year like he did against Tampa, Houston, and Tennessee and win a playoff game or two, and $30 million is possible, though Jack calls that “a massive leap. ” Jack’s 2027 Week One QB prediction has the Browns carrying “Deshaun Watson/Free Agent,” a first-round pick, and Taylen Green, and he’d keep Watson if he gets at least four more games like those three.

In ATI he puts the odds at 50/50 : “If he is blown out like Flacco was, you can’t really bring him back. ” But then there’s always the agent view. From that part of the bridge, the notion that Watson continues to improve and leads the Browns to the playoffs, the price goes way, way up. A seemingly reasonable notion of a $32 million per season deal has been batted around.

Laughing at it, a prominent agent told us that the demand would be $50 million per year for a QB that leads the Browns to playoffs and maybe even wins a game. We have a slight disagreement here. And it’s all based on what happens in the immediate future. All this creates a reason for caution before tossing out scenarios.

Watson has a 65.1 completion percentage, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, an 89.1 passer rating and a league-high 37 sacks, per PFT . The fourth quarters are spectacular. The first three are a lot of sacks. Pete Smith, in that same thread, doesn’t see Watson back.

“If it’s going to happen, they will release him and let him hit free agency. First, they can and will try to do better. It would be a disgrace if they didn’t.

Second, who else is signing him? ” Pete also thinks Monken, who’s “worried about right now,” will want to pick his own quarterback when he gets the chance. Lane Adkins reports in Rumor Central that the Browns and Watson’s agent haven’t sat down at all, and the team says it’s too early with seven games left. Watson, asked by PFT whether he’d opened the door for David Mulugheta to talk to the Browns: “Yeah, that’s a David question.

” Everybody involved is saying the same thing. Wait. It behooves both sides to see what develops. That won’t stop the radio yappers from throwing out nonsense to fill their time slots, though.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER: A bridge only matters if there’s something on the far bank. With the Browns winning, their two first-round picks are sitting in the middle of the round. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has them taking LaNorris Sellers at No. 17, and Bleacher Report’s own mock has Dante Moore at No. 16 .

Adam Schefter predicts “an auction” for the No. 1 pick if Tennessee or the Chargers land it, so somebody can grab Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. That’s an auction the Browns, at 6-4, won’t be invited to without bringing a lot of picks. Asked what Monken wants , Pete says his system works for just about anybody: maybe a Sellers type, perhaps Austin Simmons, potentially a timing-and-accuracy guy like Darian Mensah.

Advertisement

“Dante Moore is a giant medical question at this point. ” Then there’s the room Monken already has. In his sit-down with Peter Schrager, Monken said of Watson, “The money was guaranteed. I mean, you didn’t have to do all that...

Let’s attack it. ” Of Shedeur Sanders: “He understands the long game... where you want to be over the next 10, 15, 20 years, irrespective of where we’re at now. ” Tony Grossi calls Shedeur’s future here “uncertain” and doesn’t see him as the bridge. That matters because a slice of this fan base has never come around.

Pete wrote this week that “there is a huge appetite for this team to move on from him,” and our members have spent the bye arguing about it in Ask the Insiders. Winning helps. It hasn’t fixed that. MY INSPECTION REPORT: Three questions, three answers.

What does it cost? If the Browns cut him and he comes back near Jack’s current range, the cost is reasonable for a starter who already knows the offense. If a playoff run pushes that toward $30 million or higher, it isn’t a bridge anymore. It’s a toll road.

How much can it hold? For one more year, behind this defense, with these young receivers and a rookie learning on the bench, probably enough. I’d want to see the first quarters fixed before I’d sign anything. Where does it go?

That’s the only question that really matters, and nobody can answer it until April. A bridge to a rookie you believe in is engineering. Without the rookie, it’s just more Watson, and we’ve done that already. So I’m with Fowler, and with Watson himself.

Let the season play out. The next seven games will do the inspecting for us. Have a good one! GO BROWNS!

Newswire Bloviation Archive OBR GOODIES OBR VIDEO This Side Up, Episode 35 OBR ARTICLES Cleveland Browns Path To The Playoffs - Week 11 Deshaun Watson Wants to Return, Continue to ‘Build on the Legacy’ 5 Potential Pass Rush Fits for the Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Stock Up/Down - Offensive Half Season Review Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/19/26: A Bye-Week Junk Drawer LIVEWIRE LiveWire Thread for 11/19 - Twitter, Videos, Articles FROM THE FORUMS ASK THE INSIDERS Sorry but another Watson follow up lol This offense compared to last offseason Szmyt Kickoffs fu attendance Follow-Up on Practice Squad poaching F/U on Watson Special Teams positions/roles/ability Practice squad poaching during the bye week...or anytime for that matter Monken QB fit RUMOR CENTRAL What We Know: Derek Barnett What We’ve Been Told: Carson Schwesinger Note To Quote: Isaiah McGuire Note To Quote: Quinshon Judkins Note To Quote: Jared Verse What We Know: Contract?

What We Know: Hickman and McNeil-Warren What We Know: Jerry Jeudy What We Know: Deshaun Watson INSIDER BROWNS TALK THE WATERCOOLER EMW Reg folks & Insiders, what’s the best tool for college rankings Haden on our CB Duo and Press Man Cover NFL Week #11 The OTHER Games Luke Floriea returns! The View of Last Night’s Cavs Game THE LIFT Positive news from the world of sports and beyond...

Heidi Widmer moved from Buffalo to an apartment in Culver City and spent weeks losing sleep over a thumping upstairs neighbor. Then the neighbor, 87-year-old Carole, spilled her recycling outside Widmer’s door. It had taken her about 20 minutes to get down the stairs with a walker, because she has Parkinson’s.

“Are you my new neighbor? Am I too loud for you? ” she asked. Widmer now takes out her trash, cooks for her once a week and got the landlord to replace a broken fridge and stove.

She shared the story online, and a GoFundMe has raised more than $109,000 for a stair lift and home care.

“Lead with curiosity and kindness,” Widmer says. The loud neighbor upstairs is usually just somebody having a harder day than you. WRAPPING UP When not running load calculations on a quarterback nobody planned to keep, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning. You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES CONTACT Barry to sponsor the OBR. We have plans for nearly any budget! OBR Across the Internet BlueSky Twitter Threads LinkedIn YouTube Twitch Facebook Handy Links OBR Articles OBR Video OBR Podcasts Frequently Asked Questions If you have made it this far, you must subscribe to the OBR. Them’s the rules.