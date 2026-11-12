Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/12/26: The Status is Quo

Todd Monken’s quarterback decision was predictable. Today's #Browns Newswire on Todd Monken sticking with the incumbent, and why the real quarterback deadline is the bye week.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! THE DAILY BLOVIATION I almost hate to admit this, but unlike most normal humans, I enjoy public speaking.

Public speaking is among the greatest fears among the non-webdork section of the population, but I enjoy it for some reason. Perhaps it’s because it puts me in a situation where I’m talking and everyone in attendance has to listen to me . Whether they like it or not. Usually, I just sit in the corner with my coffee or beer and don’t demand attention.

Also read Browns Make Big Decision on Deshaun Watson's Future in a Cleveland Browns Uniform

As one of the least coordinated and slowest-moving people in history, I did play one college “sport. ” I was on the, um, debate team. Yes, I was that guy. This left me relatively undistracted by NIL concerns.

I participated for the first two years of college and ultimately decided to leave the program. But I loved it. I viewed it as high-speed chess, where it was my logic against my opponents. I was good at it and received a number of scholarship offers, but liked Ohio State and my friends there too much to leave.

Plus, a lot of the offers came from more pre-law or liberal arts schools, and I came from a family of engineers where such things were frowned upon. The reason I bring up this somewhat embarrassing item in my past is that in collegiate debate in those days, there was this concept of “inherency”. It was like “overtime” for debate. A tie-breaker.

It basically meant that if the side proposing change and the side opposing it finished in a tie, the default was to stick with the status quo. There’s no point in going through the effort to change something if it yields an unimproved result. In this case, the tie goes to the non-runner.

So, two days ago, I wrote that the Cleveland Browns had a quarterback situation where one quarterback had a 40.2 passer rating and the other had a 40.9 passer rating. Where one missed open receivers and the other missed open receivers. Where one played awful for three quarters and the other did as well. Inherency.

When there is no clear winner between the change and the status quo, you stick with the status quo. That’s why I knew that Todd Monken would stick with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. That, and Lane Adkins told me a couple of days ago. Now, there will be those among you reading this who will say that the options weren’t equal and that Shedeur Sanders has potential upside to improve, whereas Watson does not.

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I don’t really, honestly, believe that after watching Sanders play again alongside his play last year, but I was previously against starting Watson for a myriad of other reasons, some of them having to do with the image of the franchise. But it’s irrelevant whether you believe it or not because it’s Todd Monken doing the deciding. And Todd Monken is invested in the now and not the future.

He wants to win this year and doesn’t think that Sanders will help him do that, or at least not enough to throw away all the reps that Watson has already taken behind center. Monken’s explanation, from Fred Greetham’s story out of Berea : “Ultimately the full body of work, the previous eight games that we had played, Deshaun played pretty well. And that was my intention.

I just wanted to make sure we’d run it by the staff before I said it publicly. I don’t even know why I have to say it publicly, because it’s really only our business... ” Coach, with respect, it’s a little bit our business. We buy the tickets.

Some of us write about it every morning. Then Monken was asked whether this was a long-term call or a week-to-week call, and gave the answer that launched a Watercooler thread titled “Weird Monken Presser. ” The full quote, via Scott Petrak : “I don’t look at it either way. We’re judged each week.

I am. He is. Our team is... I anticipate him being the starter, but that’s, again, we’re week-to-week.

I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter. ” As the guy who started that thread put it, Monken said neither, then both, “in a single answer. ” I’ll give the coach some grace here.

“I anticipate” is what a head coach says when the honest answer is “for Houston, yes, ask me again after the bye. ” There’s one game, then a week off, then the Raiders on Nov. 29. PFT points out that if the Browns can’t stay on the right side of .500 going into that break, the questions come right back. That’s the actual deadline.

Sunday is Watson’s audition for keeping the job through it. If you want the film version, Pete Smith has been handing it out in Ask the Insiders all week, and he hasn’t been gentle. On the first three quarters in New Orleans, Sanders was “too slow to process at times... He drops his eyes under pressure.

He defaults to scrambling too much. ” Pete walked through a 4th-and-2 with three open receivers where Sanders “pulled the ball and scrambled to nothing. ” In another thread, he wrote that given “the genuinely unprofessional manner in which Sanders played on Sunday for basically three quarters, I don’t know how the head coach goes in front of the team and says with a straight face that he’s the best option.

” Then a member asked whether Watson and Sanders have the same problems . Pete’s entire answer: “Yes. They are both bad. ” Inherency.

OLD FRIENDS: Sunday is also Watson against the team that drafted him, for the first time since his Browns debut in December 2022.

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“Four, five years ago, yeah, it was a big deal,” he said , “but now I think both sides have moved on. ” THE INJURY REPORT: Wednesday’s official report had Denzel Boston , FB Michael Burton , S Ronnie Hickman and C Elgton Jenkins not practicing, with seven more limited, including Denzel Ward and Carson Schwesinger.

Boston was in a protective boot but says he’ll be fine for Sunday, and Monken said, “We anticipate him being back tomorrow . ” There’s that word again. Hickman reported symptoms after the Saints game and is in the protocol , and it sounds like he’ll get the full week to clear. Maliek Collins returned to practice on a limited basis, and KC Concepcion says the ankle he played through feels fine .

MIDSEASON HARDWARE: PFF named Boston its midseason Offensive Rookie of the Year . Toe permitting, I anticipate him playing Sunday. ONE MORE FOR THE DEADLINE FILE: Fowler adds that the Browns “put out several feelers” for an edge rusher and a blocking tight end before Tuesday’s deadline, and nothing came together. Bleacher Report went ahead and made the trades for them anyway: Charlie Kolar for a fifth, Khalil Mack for a fourth, plus Davon Godchaux and Josh Sweat.

Fantasy football, in the most literal sense. 4-0 AT HOME: The Browns are 3-0 at home and haven’t started 4-0 at home since 1963 . John F. Kennedy was president and Jim Brown was in the backfield. No pressure, fellas. Have a good one!

GO BROWNS! Newswire Bloviation Archive OBR GOODIES OBR VIDEO Fred Greetham’s Check-In OBR ARTICLES Todd Monken on Deshaun Watson: “I anticipate him being our starter. That’s what he’s been. He’s been our starter.

” Compensation Picks: How The Cleveland Browns Can Get Some Cleveland Browns Players Pushing For Proven Performance Escalator Pay Rises The Browns QB Decision and the Outside Noise Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/11/26: Standing Pat LIVEWIRE LiveWire Thread for 11/11 - Twitter, Videos, Articles FROM THE FORUMS ASK THE INSIDERS Pete, Jack, Lane - ’27 offseason roster construction: still building or “all-in”? Question for Pete and Lane-to start a young guy or not?

Lack of blocking from RB’s 2 doesn’t know the plays? Does it seem that Both Watson and Sanders have the same issues? Pete - future of the QB spot Nick Vannett “To Let it rip or Not”? Part 2 “To Let it rip or Not”?

INSIDER BROWNS TALK How do you Feel About the Overall Direction of the Browns? Play calling? Let it rip THE WATERCOOLER Wierd Monken Presser OT: Rex Ryan Arrested. OT: Veterans Day THE LIFT Positive news from the world of sports and beyond...

In 2001, Nicholas and Raquel Locke started replanting a worn-out cattle pasture in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state. Twenty-five years and roughly 840,000 native trees later, the Guapiaçu Ecological Reserve has its forest back, stitched together with wildlife corridors, and something nobody in the state had seen in more than a century: tapirs. The animals had been hunted and logged out of the region for over 110 years.

Reintroduction started in 2017, and by 2025 the reserve had recorded eight calves , including a second generation born to animals bred on site. The goal is a population of 50. A quarter-century of planting before the payoff walked out of the woods. Patience as a strategy.

I hear it’s popular in Berea. WRAPPING UP When remembering throwing index cards all around college classrooms, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning. You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled. SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES CONTACT Barry to sponsor the OBR.

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