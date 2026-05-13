Cleveland Browns Eyeing Veteran Pass Rusher Floyd as Potential Offensive Line Addition

Cleveland Browns are exploring the possibility of signing veteran pass rusher Floyd to strengthen their defensive line. The 33-year-old Floyd, who has played for several teams including the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, could bring valuable experience to a young Browns roster. Despite recent injury setbacks, Floyd's past performance suggests he could still contribute as a rotational player. Additionally, the team is evaluating quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a potential franchise leader, while new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg’s connection with Floyd adds a strategic advantage.

On May 8, 2026, during a rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry was observed overseeing operations.

The Browns have been looking to bolster their roster with experienced players, and one name that stands out as a potential fit is pass rusher Floyd. Throughout his 10-year NFL career, Floyd has played for multiple teams, including the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta Falcons.

Now at 33 years old, his wealth of experience and ability to mentor younger players could be a valuable addition to the Browns, who are seeking more veteran leadership on both the offense and defense lines. The Browns recently attempted to secure Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa but the deal collapsed after he failed the team’s physical. Landing Floyd would allow the defensive line to maintain a strong foundation with Myles Garrett while still having flexibility in their strategy.

Though Floyd’s peak years are behind him, his recent contributions can’t be ignored. Last season, he recorded 3.5 sacks over 15 games, but in the previous year with the 49ers, he managed an impressive 8.5 sacks across 17 matches. Even earlier, during his time with the Bills, he was a consistent force, tallying 10.5 sacks over 17 games.

While Pro Football Focus didn’t rank Floyd favorably among pass rushers last year, placing him 71st in both pass rush and run defense, his potential as a rotational player is worth considering. In 2024, he ranked 104th out of 121, which further emphasizes the need for the Browns to bring him in as a low-risk, high-reward option.

Spotrac estimates Floyd’s market value at $8.9 million for the upcoming season, a manageable number given that the Browns have around $21 million in cap space. A one-year deal would allow the team to assess his performance without long-term risk. Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, has a professional connection with Floyd, as both were part of the Falcons last season when Rutenberg served as the team’s passing game coordinator.

This relationship could further benefit the Browns, as Floyd would quickly integrate into the system. Beyond Floyd, the Browns are also exploring other key positions. There is speculation about whether the team has found their franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, especially since Mike Tomlin, a former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach who recently joined NBC’s Sunday Night Football, has expressed excitement about the team’s trajectory.

Tomlin’s arrival as a commentator has already sparked conversations, and fans are eager to see how the Browns’ upcoming season will unfold under Berry’s leadership and Rutenberg’s tactical adjustments





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