Cleveland Browns Bolster Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns have made a series of strategic moves to strengthen their coaching staff for the 2025 season. The team has welcomed five new coaches while also re-assigning current coaches to new roles.

In addition to these new hires, current coaches Bill Musgrave, Stephen Bravo-Brown, and Nick Charlton will be taking on new responsibilities within the organization.

In addition to these new hires, current coaches Bill Musgrave, Stephen Bravo-Brown, and Nick Charlton will be taking on new responsibilities within the organization.Jones brings a wealth of experience to Cleveland, having spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants, initially as an offensive assistant and subsequently as assistant quarterbacks coach. Prior to his tenure with the Giants, Jones honed his coaching skills with the Minnesota Vikings for three years, serving as an offensive quality control coach and later as an assistant wide receivers coach. Davis joins the Browns after six successful seasons at Rice University, where he steadily progressed from a graduate assistant in 2022 to the offensive line coach in 2023. His arrival will see him reunite with Mike Bloomgren, the current Browns offensive line coach and Rice's former head coach during Davis's entire six-year stint.Hoke boasts an impressive 13 years of experience coaching at the collegiate level, having held positions at various universities including Texas A&M, San Diego State, Indiana State, Texas State, John Carroll, South Carolina, Army, and Western Michigan. Morris, who most recently served as the defensive line/run game coordinator at the University at Buffalo in 2024, played a key role in the team setting a school record for tackles for loss. He also contributed to Ball State, Eastern Illinois, and DePauw during his college coaching journey. Wilkerson, a seasoned NFL coach with a decade of experience, joins the Browns after serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the Jets from 2022 to 2024. He previously worked with the Giants and the Bears, building a strong foundation of knowledge and expertise in his field. Musgrave, who joined the Browns in 2023 as a senior offensive assistant, will now take on the role of quarterbacks coach. Bravo-Brown, who has been with the Browns since 2020, initially serving as a defensive quality control coach and subsequently as a special teams assistant, will now focus on assisting the wide receivers. Charlton, who joined the Browns staff in 2024 as an offensive assistant/run-game specialist, will transition to the role of pass game specialist. Prior to joining the Browns, Charlton gained valuable experience coaching at Maine for seven seasons before becoming the head coach





