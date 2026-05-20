Cleveland Animal Care and Control Seeks Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Dog

Cleveland Animal Care and Control is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who left a dog tied up in the Flats. Surveillance footage shows the man walking the dog across the Center Street Bridge before abandoning it.

Cleveland Animal Care and Control is asking for help identifying the man who left a dog tied up in the Flats . Steve Guy, manager of the Flat Iron Restaurant and Bar on Center Street, discovered the dog while closing up.

He texted a friend who works at Larry Flint’s Hustler Bar, who pulled up camera footage. Surveillance pictures show a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants, and dark shoes with a patterned jacket underneath walking the brown and black dog across the Center Street Bridge. The dog needed to be fed and they were feeding it. That was nice, but it’s just horrible, Guy said.

According to Cleveland Animal Care and Control, the person walked away and headed north over the bridge to Washington Avenue. Cleveland Animal Care and Control is asking for the public’s help to identify the man. The agency is asking anyone with information to call. If you have an animal and can’t take care of it, there are so many places to take that animal.

To just leave an animal is absolutely ridiculous, Guy said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 216-664-3069 or send an anonymous text to 216-835-8238





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Cleveland Animal Care And Control Abandoned Dog Flats Surveillance Footage

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