Cleveland and North Hollywood capture LA City Section flag football titles

Cleveland wins Division I and North Hollywood triumphs in Division II, and both teams express pride over their hard work and determination.

Trinity AudioThe Cleveland and North Hollywood flag football teams turned the CIF LA City Section championships into a display of dominance and jubilation Saturday. Cleveland captured the Division I title by defeating King/Drew 18-0 and North Hollywood staved off Westchester 12-6 to win the Division II final at the Miguel Contreras Learning Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Division I: Martinez’s three touchdowns bolster ClevelandMartinez tracked the ball on defense and then caught passes thrown in her direction by junior quarterback Nina Ramirez no matter the difficulty.

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“I just told my team we have to work hard every single play of the game,” Martinez said. “Every play is about six seconds, and we just needed to work our hardest for those six seconds. That’s it. Honestly, it worked out in the end.

” Ramirez threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Martinez for her a touchdown just 25 seconds into the fourth quarter for No. 8 seed Cleveland .

“I trust my quarterback and I knew that Nina was going to get me the ball,” Martinez said. “I just kept on going. ” The teamwork by Ramirez and her sister, senior Amber Ramirez, continued after the game ended. When they both realized there was a shortage of championship medals to hand out to to team members, they took off their medals and continued the handoff line to make sure their teammates got recognized.

Cleveland scored all three of its touchdowns in the final on passes by Nina Ramirez while Amber Ramirez had a pass breakup in the end zone and five flag pulls to help keep King/Drew contained. Their efforts on the field were matched by the sisters’ selfless acts during the postgame championship ceremony.

“Coach said we needed some to donate and ended just giving mine,” Nina Ramirez said. “I know what it’s like to get a championship. There’s so many girls in the world that don’t have this opportunity. I gave up my medal for them to know what it’s like to be a champion.

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”Tibbals undercut a rout with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter, as instructed by Reece.

“I’m in so much shock,” Tibbals said. “It was such a long, hard season. I’m so grateful and I’ve had such amazing support from people around me. ”“I saw the ball was going short,” Johnson said.

“I had to come up with the ball and try and get that pick-6. ” Cleveland junior Kiara Cuie enjoyed a big day after her 17th birthday, as well. Cuie finished with three sacks by utilizing the speed that makes her one of the top 100- and 200-meter runners in the state.

“I’m going to remember this day forever,” Cuie said. “I get to spend it with my team and we did amazing. I’m so proud to end our season like this. It’s been amazing.

” Reece was the mind behind the historic win for Cleveland. He started his team’s practices in June and challenged the players to do two-hour conditioning workouts with the football team that started at 7 a.m. “I told them at the beginning of the season that we are going to work hard,” Reece said.

“In my mind we weren’t a girls team. We were a football team. It started from day one with resiliency, hard work, teamwork, great staff, and it all paid off. ” Running stairs, sprinting and working out in intense heat created a chemistry within his team, even when the days of training felt hard.

In the end, the vision Reece saw played out with a trophy being taken back to the school.

“I said it from day one that we have so much talent,” Reece said. “We are building a Lamborghini. That’s all the quarterback has to do is push the pedal and everyone else will come through. They did it.

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” North Hollywood freshman Audrey Kim raises the CIF LA City Section Division II trophy while surrounded by her teammates in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. North Hollywood senior quarterback Clarissa Rodriguez wasn’t about to let an ankle injury, sustained two weeks ago while playing AYSO soccer, affect how she threw the ball or moved Saturday.

Rodriguez made plays on both sides with two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter before one final pass breakup ended Westchester’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. North Hollywood opened the contest with Rodriguez throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Giada Pedone-Valencia.

“I am a warrior,” Rodriguez said. “I have a bum ankle and I’m still out here giving it 100% effort. ” North Hollywood relied on its run game, headed by senior Fisher Hinnen, and a collective effort on defense, also by led by Hinnen and starring Rodriguez, Pedone-Valencia, junior Cavdin Brandes and freshman Audrey Kim. Westchester attempted several hook-and-ladder plays and double run and pass reversals.

But North Hollywood didn’t yield a touchdown until freshman Amya Hunter threw an 18-yard scoring pass to junior Bailey Williams.

“It was so awesome,” Kim said. “It was so hard and the practices were hard. But we made history at our school and that’s the best thing you can do. ” Pedone-Valencia was a force on defense and special teams.

She intercepted a pass and made a flag pull on special teams in the third quarter that pinned Westchester inside its 30.

“I felt my confidence by helping my team out,” Pedone-Valencia said. “I have that pressure of always building my team up. I want to play this sport and hopefully get into college. ” Hinnen ran for 89 yards as North Hollywood continued penetrating inside the Westchester 40.

Hinnen also pulled flags on defense to keep the Comets’ run game in check. Sophomore Cavdin Brandes provided support as a pass rusher. She credited her uncle, Donny Brandes, for his effort to help her train. North Hollywood coach George Cekic has watched his team develop over the past three seasons.

The program started in 2024. Players like Rodriguez developed over the three seasons and have seen the dividends of their work.

“Every year it’s been a slight improvement,” Cekic said. “That’s what we strive to do is to continue to improve and carry on the tradition. ”