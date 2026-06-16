Clevatess Returns For Season 2: Crunchyroll's Excellent Dark Fantasy Anime

Clevatess season 2 sets up a glorious preview of what's ahead, with Alicia and Klen on borrowed time as they infiltrate Solsein Divine Academy to reach season 1 villain Drel's secret room.

One of the most exciting aspects about dark fantasy growing more prominent on Crunchyroll is the genre's tendency to present series that may overlap with vibes of the classics, but not feel like carbon copies.

One year ago, a particularly exciting new dark fantasy anime, Clevatess, debuted on the platform and immediately sparked Berserk comparisons. Established in a similarly bleak and unforgiving fantasy world, the eponymous central Dark Beast takes an interest in humanoids after taking in the baby heir to the throne of Hiden, resurrecting a human hero he slaughtered to help protect the child.

Season 1 of Clevatess was an excellent cour of dark fantasy anime by Lay-duce, gradually breaking down Clevatess (or Klen in his humanoid form) and his barriers of indifference. Alicia, his resurrected hero servant, successfully avenges her father while facing a heinous Dark Beast possessing a powerful general. New secrets and threats emerge by the finale, with more than one spectacular fight scene and a villain's violent demise sure to linger in the audience's memory.

Thanks to a screener for Clevatess season 2, episode #1 provided to ScreenRant by Crunchyroll, a fresh glimpse of what's ahead sets up an initially different tone, but with far greater mysteries ahead. Crunchyroll's Excellent Dark Fantasy Anime Clevatess Returns For Season 2 Despite setting up an episode largely loaded with dialog and character introductions, Clevatess season 2 sets up a glorious preview of what's ahead.

Alicia, clad in an academy uniform with her face just out of full view, is seen surrounded by insects, asking whether what she is seeing is indeed actual Hell. Darkness engulfs a small body of water with a lone island in the center, while a nervous Naie Chiffonlits watches from the distance.

At the top of an ominous spire emerging at the eye of this dark storm is a black spire that seemingly reaches the moon, with Klen at the top, clutching a Book of Toah, issuing a challenge to those who seek its power. This is how Clevatess season 2, episode #1 sets up its premise, a disjointed preview of the events ahead, while mysterious new characters watch on in awe.

No kingdom-wide massacres, no resurrections, no glorious battles besides some mild skirmishes, happen in this episode, but already, viewers get a sense of a greater magic-focused arc. It all follows the events setting up Alicia, disguised as a Hidenean named Alyssa Sleihunt alongside Klen Vatiss, to go undercover to the Solsein Divine Academy. The tonal shift in the moments ahead is at least mildly offset by this initial glimpse of future events for Clevatess viewers.

A tri-nation conference is set up to settle blame for Boelate's invasion of Hiden, in which an uneasy ceasefire is negotiated, in exchange for infiltrating the oldest institution in Edthea. On the surface, it almost feels like a Mages Guild questline in Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls franchise, but this arc will soon set up major events for the ongoing plot in Clevatess.

It's a load-bearing season premiere, with plenty of character introductions and even would-be rivals joining the academy alongside Alicia and Klen, beyond some significant tweaks. New Look, Same Great Clevatess Despite a much more peaceful, outwardly-pleasant set of developments in the Clevatess season 2 premiere, don't be mistaken. Alicia and Klen are on borrowed time, only succeeding in getting a brief ceasefire in order to infiltrate Solsein to reach season 1 villain Drel's secret room.

To get in, they must approach from the front, where only certain types are allowed to enter. As spotted in the trailer, this means Alicia in particular undergoes a drastic transformation thanks to Klen's powers, making her significantly smaller, and getting a Hidenean nose and pointed ears to fit in, while Klen, amusingly, changes little about himself.

It produces some entertaining hijinks to keep things light while the show almost aggressively introduces others joining the academy, including Edison, Sarasa, Tygel, Leon, and Ray, while reintroducing others returning from season 1. Particular characters even show a proficiency with magic resembling the Book of Toah Klen possesses, sparking his interest, while various students immediately clash to show their stuff.

There's key insight into the other factions that was less present in season 1, including Boelate's emperor, who is willing to exchange forgiveness to his subordinates for insights into Drel's secret room





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