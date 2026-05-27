Clemson Trending for Two Key Targets on Opposite Sides of the Ball

Clemson is trending for two recruiting targets on opposite sides of the ball, with predictions favoring the Tigers for each ahead of upcoming official visits.

Clemson is trending for two key targets on opposite sides of the ball, who will both be officially visiting this weekend. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesfour-star offensive tackle Carter JonesNow, with the program’s big recruiting weekend on the horizon, there’s a duo of Clemson targets that are trending toward Tigertown.

Here’s a breakdown of the two:Standing at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Starcevic is one of the best players from the state of North Dakota. He’s rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 156 overall player, the No. 7 athlete and the No. 2 player in his respective state, Starcevic went relatively unnoticed by the Tigers for much of his recruiting process.

Prior to the program swooping in, the blue-chip prospect boasted over 20 offers and had recently unofficially visited, which had been recruiting him since late 2024 as a defensive end. The Wildcats appeared to be the front-runner, but that’s now changed. Clemson and offensive line coach Matt Luke swept the rug from beneath Kansas State by hosting Starcevic for an unofficial visit at the beginning of May,.

The visit was supposed to serve as an official, but now he’ll be heading back to Tigertown this weekend for anWhat's also helped in Clemson's recruitment of Starcevic has been their plan of how to use him. Earlier this month, offensive coordinator Chad Morris detailed a project-like plan that aims at using the athlete as a tight end until he fills out more of his frame to successfully convert into an offensive tackle.

That idea appealed to Starcevic, As it stands, the Tigers are the clear leaders in his recruitment, with On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Greg SmithHe earned his first Division I offer from North Alabama back in late January, followed by offers from multiple other Group of Six schools. Differing from Starcevic, though, Clemson was actually early to the punch on Rogers, as the program was his first Power Four offer, which came back in mid-April.

Since then, nearly 10 more P4 offers have come in. However, the Tigers appear to have all the momentum heading into the month-long road trip, as three expert predictions have been recently logged in favor of Clemson.

On3’s Chad Simmons made the first on Monday, andRogers is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 1,019 overall player, the No. 81 edge rusher and the No. 40 recruit in the state of Alabama,Angelo Feliberty is a Sports Communication major who got his start with The Tiger newspaper at Clemson University starting as a contributor and working his way up to senior reporter covering multiple sports for the Clemson Tigers. A native of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

, Feliberty was a three-year letterman in track at Myrtle Beach High School.





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