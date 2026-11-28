Clemson football is about to kick off its final regular-season game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the Tigers will be without a cr

Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore runs after a catch near Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Noah Chambers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 24, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectis about to kick off its final regular-season game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the Tigers will be without a critical piece to their offense. Junior wide receiver T.J. Moore is out for the contest with the Gamecocks on Saturday, wearing street clothes during the Tigers’ warmup at the beginning of the afternoon.

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There have been rumblings about an apparent injury for quite some time, and that will lead him to not play in Clemson’s final home game of the season. With the Palmetto Bowl not being an in-conference game, we didn’t have a mandatory availability report entering the contest. So, it led to a late scratch of one of the focal points of Clemson’s offense.