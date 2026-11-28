Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith suffered a serious injury during the thiRd quarter of the Palmetto Bowl against South Carolina, resulting in him being carted off the field. Linebacker Elyjah Thurmon also left the game with a concussion. The incident occured during a punt return defense, drawing significant concern from the broadcast and fans.

Tristan Smith Suffers Serious Injury in Palmetto Bowl

During the highly anticipated Palmetto Bowl matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 28, 2026, Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith sustained a severe injury that halted the action and drew significant concern from fans and analysts alike. the incident occurred in the third quarter while Smith was defending a punt return. As South Carolina 's Vicari Swain attempted a thirty-yard return, Smith engaged in coverage and was driven to the ground. According to initial reports from the broadcast, Smith took a difficult hit to his upper body after colliding with another player,causing him to drop immediately. The severity of the fall prompted the ESPN broadcast squad to cut to the studio while medical staff rushed to his side on the field. Smith was observed lying motionless for approximately eight to ten minutes before being immobilized and placed on a stretcher. Teammates and opponents alike surrounded the cart as he was transported off the field, displaying a moment of solidarity amidst the competitive atmosphere of the rivalry game.

Replay footage provided additional context regarding the mechanism of the injury. it appeared that during the tackle, Clemson long snapper Jackson Reach inadvertently fell into the back of Smith's head and neck area while being blocked. This detail added a layer of complexity to the incident, as it involved a non-participant in the primary tackle. despite the involvement of Reach, the primary focus remained on Smith's condition. He was carted off the field and subsequently taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation and overnight observation. The broadcast commentary noted that officials were attempting to relocate him to the stretcher as quickly as possible to ensure his safety. The emotional weight of the moment was palpable,with the entire Clemson team showing visible distress as they watched their fellow player depart the field under medical supervision. this event overshadowed the on-field proceedings, turning a regular-season conference game into a moment of shared concern for player welfare.

Also read 3 Keys to the Game For Clemson Football to Defeat South Carolina

Game Context and Competing Injuries

The injury to Smith occurred while Clemson was trailing South Carolina with a score of seventeen to seven in the third quarter. The game itself was part of a larger narrative for both programs, as the Tigers entered with a seven and four record and the Gamecocks with a six and five record. Both teams were seeking redemption after experiencing disappointing seasons earlier in the year. The atmosphere in Clemson was electric,with fans lining the paths for the traditional Tiger Step and cheering loudly from the sidelines. However, the mood shifted dramatically with Smith's departure. Additionally,the game saw another significant injury when Clemson linebacker Elyjah Thurmon sustained a concussion. Thurmon, who had recently returned from a two-game suspension related to concussion protocol, was carted off the field after the incident. He was also transported to the hospital via ambulance and held overnight for monitoring, further compounding the challenges faced by the Clemson coaching staff and medical team on this particular Saturday night.

Despite the injuries, the game continued with various key plays unfolding. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers showcased his mobility,breaking away from the Clemson defense to make significant runs down the field. His performance was a testament to his resilience and skill,as he navigated through tackles to keep the Gamecocks in contention. On the Clemson side, tight end Olsen Patt-Henry managed to score a touchdown, providing a brief moment of hope for the home squad. The defense also saw intense action, with cornerback Ashton Hampton delivering a late hit on Sellers after Sellers scored a touchdown, which nearly sparked a brawl between the two rival squads. These physical plays highlighted the intensity of the Palmetto Bowl, a rivalry that consistently produces high-stakes, emotional football. The presence of such physical confrontations underscored the need for vigilance regarding player safety,a theme that resonated strongly following the injuries to Smith and Thurmon.

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Player Background and Season Statistics

Tristan Smith's injury was particularly notable given his role and recent status within the Clemson program. A native of LaGrange, Georgia, Smith transferred to Clemson from Southeast Missouri State ahead of the 2025 season. His journey to the Tigers was facilitated by a temporary injunction obtained by a judge in June, which granted him an extra season of eligibility. This legal maneuver allowed him to take advantage of his fifth year of eligibility, adding valuable experience and depth to the roster. Before this seAson, his statistical contributions had been modest. In his time with the Tigers, he had recorded twenty-four catches for two hundred and thirty-nine yards and one touchdown. Entering the game against South Carolina,he had only two receptions for nine yards, indicating that his primary contributions had been on special teams and as a depth option in the passing game. His ability to block and his special teams prowess created him a valuable asset, even if his receiving numbers were not headline-grabbing.

The broader context of Smith's season highlighted the competitive nature of roster spots in modern college football. His successful petition for an extra year of eligibility demonstrated the strategic efforts players and programs make to maximize potential. the 2025 season spotted him build a foundation with Clemson,and he was expected to contribute more significantly in subsequent years. However, the sudden nature of his injury threatened to disrupt not only his personal trajectory but also the team's plans for the remainder of the season. The support shown by his teammates, including players taking a knee around him on the field, reflected the brotherhood that is often cited as a core value of the Clemson football program. As the season progressed, the focus for the Tigers became not just winning games, yet ensuring the health and well-being of players like Smith, whose dedication to the team had been evident in his transfer journey and subsequent on-field efforts.