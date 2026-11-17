Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed confidence in his job security and predicted another national title by 2031, while OutKick host Dan Dakich said Swinney will never win another championship.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday he has no reason to think he lacks the support of athletic director Graham Neff, dismissing growing speculation about his job security.

I do not have any reason not to think that. I am just doing my job, Swinney said. You can talk to the administration about that. I cannot speak for them.

Also read Dabo Swinney Pledges Clemson Will Win Another National Championship by 2031

Swinney Confident In Future National Titles

You will have to talk to them. Swinney, the third-longest tenured FBS coach in his 18th season, remains confident he will win another national championship. We have won two national championships in the last 10 years, so we are averaging one every five years, Swinney said. So by 2031, we are going to win another one.

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That is all I can tell you. That is just what I believe. Coach Swinney is gonna win another national championship. I am 56 years old.

I have got a long way to go. The Tigers are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are averaging an ACC-worst 327 yards per game and are tied for the fewest touchdown passes by an FBS team with four, while throwing nine interceptions. Clemson has failed to score an offensive touchdown in its last two games.

Clemson Struggles After Streak Of Success

After winning double-digit games for 12 straight seasons from 2011 to 2022 under Swinney, including national titles in 2016 and 2018, this will be the third time in the last four years Clemson has failed to reach 10 wins. Clemson has not won a national championship since 2018 and has not reached the College Football Playoff since 2020. The Tigers have sparingly used the transfer portal under Swinney.

Clemson is expected to start third-string quarterback Trent Pearman on Friday at Duke. Tait Reynolds is out with a season-ending knee injury and Christopher Vizzina is in concussion protocol. The Tigers do not have a quarterback they can rely on, let alone a competent offense, and Swinney's resistance to using the transfer portal continues to be magnified. Swinney insisted he is focused only on the next game.

I am just focused on beating Duke, Swinney said. Y'all all quitting on the season. Anyone want to talk about Duke? Anybody got anything they want to talk about the game.

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Critics Question Swinney Championship Path

I am just trying to win a game Friday night. We can talk about all this stuff when this season is over. OutKick host Dan Dakich said he does not see a path to another title for Swinney. He may win a conference title, but there is absolutely no shot he wins a national championship, and we can clip this, Dakich said.

I do not know how much time I got left, but he ain't winning one in the time I am going to be on TV. Dakich said Clemson's momentum has been gone for four or five years amid resistance to the transfer portal. When you lose momentum in your program, it is incredibly difficult to get back, Dakich said. And this is not just this year, this is not just last year.

It has been about four or five years. The Tigers' latest embarrassment, a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech, has fans and media members wondering if this might be it for the two-time national champion. After COVID, the Tigers started to fall behind, leaving a power vacuum in the ACC that was eventually filled by Miami.

Miami Dominates ACC With Portal Strategy

The Hurricanes are the top dog, utilizing a mix of high school recruiting and supplementing with the transfer portal, something Dakich said Dabo desperately needed to utilize while Clemson was still on top. Swinney's contract runs through 2031, and his buyout remains among the largest in college football.