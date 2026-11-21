Everyone knew what was going on with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney over the last week. Many people forgot that the players were part of that group. Af

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Jarvis Green runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFollowing the game, a poster made it to the field that said “Support Swinney”. A few of the Clemson offensive linemen were holding it up, led by centerse. It was a powerful gesture to back the head coach that many decided to play for through either the transfer portal or out of high school.

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The sign came from a fan in the audience who made it to continue to support the longtime Clemson head coach. After the game, Swinney acknowledged the person that made it, showing his appreciation for the outside support during a critical time. The Tigers’ performance on the field showed that too, with all three phases of the game, whether rushing touchdowns, defensive pressure or blocked punts, leading to it as well.

Clemson also rallied behind two quarterbacks, Trent Pearman and Chris Denson, who both got into the end zone while serving different roles under center on Friday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.that saw Clemson bow out of the ACC Championship contention and drop to 6-4 on the year. Friday’s performance said otherwise, stifling a Duke offense that was able to impose its will all year while getting across midfield multiple times in the win. Instead of sputtering out, though, the Tigers were able to bring in two touchdowns from each of their starting quarterbacks.

All that matters to Swinney, though, is the support of the team, telling the group to block out the outside noise and focus on a short week. It’s safe to say that the performance matched that type of mentality. The Tigers’ head coach gives plenty of credit for his team for doing so in a win that gains momentum.

"A lot of people have quit on this team, outside Clemson and inside, honestly,” Swinney said. “But there's no quit in this team, in this staff. . .these guys, they’re fighters.

I’m glad to be their coach. ” Clemson will be back in action next Saturday night at home, hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time will be finalized after Saturday’s slate. Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University.

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He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.