Growing up in Clemson, Trent Pearman was in the backyard of the Palmetto Bowl matchup every other season. In 2026, he added a new chapter to the rivalry. As Pe

Danny Pearman congratulates his son Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman after the game with South Carolina at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Saturday, November 28, 2026. Clemson took the lead with 2 seconds left in the game with a touchdown from Pearman to wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. , and the Tigers won 21-17.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwas in the backyard of the Palmetto Bowl matchup every other season. In 2026, he added a new chapter to the rivalry.could catch with two seconds remaining, the walk-on admitted that he blacked out after the play was ruled a touchdown. It was the deciding factor in“I don’t remember much. I think I broke down crying,” Pearman said after the game.

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“One, the pain in my foot; two, just how much it means to everyone. ” He finished with 197 yards and two passing touchdowns, including two rushes of 10 yards or more on the final drive of the game to continue to move the chains. The Tigers’ offense has been the most productive over the course of this season over the last two games, and they’ve both been with Pearman at the helm.