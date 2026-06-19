Clemson Football Offers Six 2028 Offensive Line Prospects in Busy Recruiting Stretch

Clemson has issued offers to six offensive linemen in the 2028 class, highlighting the staff's aggressive recruiting approach. The new targets include top prospects Dylan Fleming, Landon Walker, Jackson Snelling, Kade Wilmes, and Brian Reed Jr., each with unique recruitment dynamics and projected favorites.

Clemson Football has accelerated its recruiting efforts for the 2028 class , particularly along the offensive line , with offensive line coach Matt Luke issuing six new offers recently.

This brings the total offers for the class to over 15, underscoring the staff's proactive approach in evaluating trench talent following the annual Dabo Swinney camp. The new offers target several highly-rated prospects across different regions, each with distinct recruitment trajectories. One of the top targets is Dylan Fleming, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle from Alabama.

He is ranked as the No. 37 overall player and No. 4 at his position nationally by 247Sports, while On3 lists him even higher at No. 19 overall and No. 1 among interior offensive linemen. In-state programs Alabama (23.9%) and Auburn (20.9%) lead his recruitment per the Rivals Prediction Machine, with Clemson (9.8%), Oklahoma (8.1%), and Florida (8.1%) also in contention. Another key offer went to Landon Walker, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard from Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

A four-star prospect, he ranks No. 54 overall and No. 4 at his position. Walker has taken only three unofficial visits this spring, including a recent trip to Clemson where he earned his offer after a camp showcase. His earlier visit to Tennessee was impactful due to offensive line coach Glen Elarbee being a Carrollton native. Clemson currently leads his recruitment with a 51.3% chance, followed by Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Jackson Snelling, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle from Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida, also received an offer. A four-star prospect ranked No. 152 overall, he holds nearly 30 offers and has taken numerous visits, making his recruitment wide open. Early favorites include Florida State (13.9%) and LSU (12.2%), according to the Rivals Prediction Machine. The recruitment of Kade Wilmes is notably influenced by family ties; his brother Braden is an incoming Clemson freshman and their mother is a Clemson alum.

Listed as both a tackle and interior lineman, the 6-foot-5 prospect is a four-star ranked No. 245 overall from Kansas. Wilmes has visited Clemson multiple times, along with Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Ohio State, and Minnesota. He cited playing with his brother as a major factor, placing Clemson near the top of his list. Lastly, Brian Reed Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard from Virginia, is a three-star prospect ranked No. 332 overall.

Despite his three-star rating, he holds nearly 20 offers from powerhouse programs like Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, highlighting the depth of Clemson's offensive line recruiting strategy for 2028





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Clemson Football Recruiting 2028 Class Offensive Line Matt Luke Dylan Fleming Landon Walker Jackson Snelling Kade Wilmes Brian Reed Jr.

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