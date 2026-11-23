We haven’t seen many committed Clemson Tigers from upcoming recruiting classes decide to head elsewhere compared to the program’s 7-4 season. However, they lost

rom upcoming recruiting classes decide to head elsewhere compared to the program’s 7-4 season. However, they lost a notable one on Monday morning.announced that he was flipping from Clemson to Tennessee to begin the week, having been committed to the Tigers since June, being a part of that onslaught of commitments after the official visit weekend around Memorial Day Weekend.

First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me throughout the recruiting journey. Now, Galloway leaves one shade of orange for another, joining a Tennessee team that is a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff with a young group. That should only get better, and the Bradenton, Florida, native will look to be a critical part of that.

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The big hit for Clemson is that its originally committed punter was the best in the country. Galloway was a three-star recruit, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. He is the No. 1 punter in the 2027 class. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.23 commitments and 13 blue-chips make up the list, although it is now without a player on special teams that could have provided some serious value over the next several seasons.

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Even with the loss, Clemson should be strong enough to bounce back to contend for a 24-team College Football Playoff spot. The question of whether standout kicker Nolan Hauser will return is up in the air, and if he does, he’s punted several times this season as well.

Clemson will lost fifth-year punter Jack Smith, who has been the starter for the previous two seasons.who would have at least one year left He hasn’t recorded a kick this season due to Smith and Hauser taking up the roles. Of course, the transfer portal is always an option, and with how many are expecting the offseason to go, Clemson could dabble in another specialist to aid the effort to Rich Bissacia’s unit.

As National Signing Day nears at the beginning of December, retention will be the name of the game for Swinney. Perhaps Clemson could get a flip before others put pen to paper as well, but the key will be to keep what it's got so far to build towards 2027. A positive result with the South Carolina Gamecocks will help, which is the Tigers’ final regular-season game of the year.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from Memorial Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.