Clemson Dominates Florida State in College Basketball Showdown

Clemson secures a convincing victory over Florida State in a matchup featuring strong performances from Dillon Hunter and Ian Schieffelin.

In a dominant display, No. 23 Clemson defeated Florida State 72-46 on Saturday. Dillon Hunter led the Tigers with a career-high 17 points, while Ian Schieffelin contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds. Clemson 's strong performance saw them shoot 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half, extending their lead to as many as 27 points. Florida State struggled to contain the Tigers, managing only 18 points from 53 shots and failing to surpass their season-low point total.

Leading scorer Malique Ewin was held to a modest six points and six rebounds. Clemson's early 10-0 run proved decisive, giving them a 22-7 lead at the 10:30 minute mark of the first half. This victory marked Clemson's third consecutive win and their sixth straight triumph over Florida State. The Tigers' next game is a road matchup against SMU on February 22, while Florida State will host Miami on Wednesday.





