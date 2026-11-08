Clemson Defeats Syracuse 18-13 as Nolan Hauser Breaks Records in Road Win

Clemson Tigers defeated Syracuse Orange 18-13 on November 7, 2026, in a game defined by offensive red zone struggles and exceptional special teams performance from Nolan Hauser.

Clemson secured an 18-13 road victory against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome on November 7, 2026, thanks to historic special teams execution and a resilient defensive effort. Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media after the hard-fought win, emphasizing that his team made the contest significantly more difficult than necessary due to persistent offensive inefficiencies. The Tigers improved their standing in the ACC schedule while exposing critical areas that require immediate attention before their upcoming home matchup against Georgia Tech.

The Clemson offense generated 359 total yards and recorded 16 first downs but completely failed to score a single offensive touchdown throughout the entire game. Despite controlling possession for over 32 minutes, the squad was unable to convert any of its three red zone opportunities into touchdowns. Coach Swinney openly acknowledged these missed chances, citing dropped passes and critical penalties that hampered their ability to reach the end zone. This stagnation forced the team to rely heavily on alternative scoring methods to maintain any semblance of a competitive advantage.

Also read How Clemson Football Kept ACC Championship Hopes Alive in Syracuse Win

Kicker Nolan Hauser emerged as the primary offensive engine, scoring all 18 points for Clemson through precise field goal execution. Hauser established new single-season records for the Tigers, including most field goal yards over 1,000 and the highest number of 50-yard field goals with four successful kicks. He also tied Greg Huegel's longstanding school records for 27 total field goals in a season and 18 consecutive games with a made field goal, showcasing extraordinary consistency under pressure.

The special teams unit executed with remarkable precision, successfully converting four out of five field goal attempts during the contest. Swinney praised Hauser's reliability, specifically highlighting his breakthrough performance on long-range kicks which proved crucial when traditional offensive drives stalled. This special teams excellence allowed the Tigers to maintain a slight edge throughout the contest, neutralizing the Syracuse offense's ability to build significant momentum against the scoreboard.

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The Clemson defense played a pivotal role in containing Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli, who completed under 50 percent of his passes for 263 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The defensive line applied significant pressure, recording three sacks combined from Jahiem Lawson, Kourtney Kelly, and Amare Adams. This aggressive front disrupted Angeli's rhythm and prevented him from settling into a comfortable passing rhythm throughout the five-quarter duration of the game.

Senior defensive end Jahiem Lawson scored the only offensive touchdown for Clemson on a forced fumble by West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly. This defensive score proved to be the decisive moment in the game's outcome, providing the Tigers with a critical cushion in a tightly contested matchup. Swinney credited the defensive success to effective trench play and strategic coverage mixing, which successfully limited big plays from the disciplined Syracuse offense.

Swinney expressed profound respect for Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli, noting that the veteran signal-caller was likely playing through a significant injury. The pressure applied by the Clemson defense forced Angeli to release the ball quickly and avoid extended plays, with an average of just 2.60 seconds before he had to throw. Swinney highlighted the toughness of the opposing player, acknowledging that the defensive scheme successfully neutralized his ability to find open receivers despite his skill level.

The Tigers also successfully shut down Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher, a national leader in interceptions and fifth nationally in receiving yards. Cornerback Elliot Washington proved to be a tall task for the six-foot-three wideout, holding him to just two passes for 12 yards, which represented a season-low for the playmaker. Swinney praised the defensive backfield for maintaining high alertness and using mixed man and zone coverage to keep Hatcher off balance.

Injuries presented a significant challenge for the Clemson offense, with true freshman tackle Braden Wilmes tearing his ACL during a Wednesday practice drill. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina was also sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in practice, forcing Trent Pearman to see action in place of starter Tait Reynolds. Despite these setbacks, young linemen Grant Wise and Gavin Blanchard performed admirably in their starting roles, allowing only one sack and one pressure across the entirety of the contest.

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Syracuse mounted a late surge in the fourth quarter, driving 74 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to five points with three minutes remaining. Swinney clarified that the subsequent defensive errors were player mistakes rather than coaching failures, specifically citing a misread by the live signaler that led to the team playing the wrong coverage twice. He expressed frustration over these miscues but maintained that the team's overall response and toughness were commendable.

The victory served as redemption for Swinney and the program, following an embarrassing upset loss to Syracuse the previous year. The head coach admitted he felt embarrassed by the prior performance and made it clear to his team that he would not allow history to repeat itself. The players responded with a hard-edged physical performance that honored the lessons learned from the previous season's failure.

The win sets the stage for the next phase of the ACC schedule as Clemson returns to Death Valley this weekend. The team faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a crucial home game, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The Tigers must address the red zone inefficiency that plagued the offense while maintaining the high level of play from the defense and special units.

Swinney emphasized the need to convert the established offensive momentum into touchdowns in upcoming matchups to ensure consistent scoring. The team demonstrated resilience and strategic adaptability, but the lack of red zone production remains a concern that must be resolved. The coaching staff plans to leverage the confidence from this victory while meticulously working to correct the fundamental offensive issues exposed against the Orange.

The special teams' historic performance provided a solid foundation, but future success depends on the offense's ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. The defense's ability to generate pressure and force turnovers will remain a cornerstone of the team's strategy moving forward. The Tigers must balance their reliance on special teams with improved offensive efficiency to compete at the highest level of college football.