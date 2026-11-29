Claudia Schiffer's daughter Clementine Vaughn steps into high society at Le Bal in Paris. She wears a custom Chloé gown and shares family fashion traditions.

Clementine Vaughn, the twenty-two-year-old eldest daughter of supermodel Claudia Schiffer and director Matthew Vaughn, officially marked her entrance into high society at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes. The grand event took place on Saturday, November 28, at the historic Shangri-La Paris hotel. Footage from the gala confirmed her attendance and the magnificence of the evening, highlighting her as a central figure among the new generation of global socialites.

For her debutante ball, Clementine chose a stunning strapless blue gown from the luxury fashion house Chloé. She wore a custom creation designed by Chemena Kamali, expressing deep admiration for the designer's work. Clementine stated that while her mother embodies the quintessential Chloé woman, this specific dress felt like a true reflection of her own personality and style.

Also read Schiffer and Bassett Families Shine at Le Bal des Débutantes 2026

The event highlighted a new generation of socialites from influential families. Clementine celebrated this significant milestone alongside her sixteen-year-old sister, Cosima Schiffer. The family also includes their twenty-three-year-old son, Caspar, who is not a debutante but remains part of their close-knit unit. The gathering showcased the enduring allure of elite social circles and their traditions.

Claudia Schiffer, now fifty-six, has long been a fashion icon with a longstanding professional relationship with Chloé. Her husband, Matthew Vaughn, is fifty-five. The couple has maintained a strong presence in the entertainment industry for decades. Their children have grown up surrounded by creativity, style, and a unique blend of artistic and cinematic influences.

Clementine credited her mother for fostering her independence from a young age. She noted that her mother let her dress herself as a child to develop her creativity. Schiffer read that dressing your child isn't good for developing creativity, so she allowed Clementine to make her own choices. This practice was intended to help her become authentically herself and independent.

When describing her fashion sense, Clementine used a specific analogy that captures her unique aesthetic. She compared it to a union between Ralph Lauren and Emilio Pucci. She joked that you could hear her coming before seeing her, referring to her penchant for rocking statement belts. This humor reflects her love for bold accessories and distinctive looks.

She often carries a Balenciaga City handbag adorned with charms. These details complete her distinctive and memorable style, blending classic elegance with bold statements. Her approach to fashion balances heritage pieces with modern, eye-catching elements that set her apart in the social scene.

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Claudia Schiffer even passed down a few designer staples to Clementine and her sister. This transfer of style highlights the family's attention to quality and heritage. Clementine has developed a distinct look that honors her mother's legacy while carving out her own identity in the fashion world.

Clementine recently shared a photo on Instagram on Monday, November 17, showing her confident style. She wore a white corset top with a push-up design and posed with friends. The image showcased her curves and demonstrated her ability to create sizzling hot fashion statements. Her social media presence continues to gain attention from fans around the world.

Schiffer posted a tribute on Instagram on November 11, celebrating Clementine's twenty-second birthday. The message highlighted Clementine as a creative, witty, loving, tenacious, wise, and beautiful diamond. This public display of maternal pride underscored the strong bond between the supermodel and her daughter.

Schiffer has a deep connection to Chloé, where Clementine interned in Paris several years ago. Clementine recalled that experience as inspiring and formative. She said she left the internship with a profound love for the brand and its craftsmanship.

She described her favorite parts of the internship as organizing items and rummaging through vintage Chloé pieces. She called that part of the experience epic, noting how it provided insight into the inner workings of a luxury brand. This behind-the-scenes exposure influenced her appreciation for timeless design.

I left overflowing with inspiration and the kind of love for a brand that you can only get when you see the inner workings of everything that goes into making it flawless, the college student told Vogue. This sentiment reflects her respect for the artistry behind high fashion.

Celebrity families often pass down fashion pieces to their children to connect generations. Angelina Jolie recently lent a bejeweled Elie Saab gown to her daughter Zahara. The gown was first worn by Jolie at the 2014 Academy Awards and again at the Eternals premiere in October 2021. This practice preserves the history of high fashion.

Similarly, other stars share their favorite items with their offspring. This tradition allows younger generations to participate in iconic moments while honoring the past. Clementine Vaughn represents the next chapter in this legacy of style and substance.

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Her debut at Le Bal marks a significant personal milestone for the young socialite. Her style reflects both family heritage and individual innovation. She combines the elegance of her mother's era with a modern, bold flair that resonates with contemporary audiences.

The event at the Shangri-La Paris demonstrated the enduring appeal of Le Bal. It continues to showcase young women from influential families across the globe. Clementine's presence added to the prestige of the evening and highlighted the evolving nature of high society.

Her confident demeanor and unique fashion choices have garnered widespread attention. Fans and fashion critics alike have praised her ability to balance tradition with personal expression. She stands as a compelling figure in the new wave of celebrity heirs.

The influence of Claudia Schiffer extends beyond professional success to family life. Her parenting style emphasizes authenticity and creativity. This approach has clearly shaped Clementine's outlook on life and her career aspirations.

As Clementine steps into her new role in high society, she brings a fresh perspective. Her blend of classic influences and modern sensibilities sets her apart. She is poised to make her own mark in the worlds of fashion and social leadership.

The details of her outfit and her personal anecdotes provide insight into her character. Her choice of Chloé and her admiration for Chemena Kamali show her discerning taste. Her jokes about statement belts reveal a playful and confident personality.

Her journey from dressing herself as a child to walking the runway at Le Bal is remarkable. It reflects a life lived with intention and self-awareness. She has clearly embraced the opportunities presented to her while staying true to her values.

The photographs from the event capture the grandeur of the occasion. They show Clementine in her element, surrounded by peers and family. The images serve as a testament to her successful debut and promising future.

Her story resonates with those who appreciate the intersection of family legacy and individual ambition. She navigates the pressures of public life with grace and humor. Her presence at Le Bal is a testament to her growth and maturity.

As she moves forward, Clementine Vaughn continues to inspire with her authentic approach to style. Her combination of heritage and innovation offers a fresh take on traditional high society. She is a compelling addition to the roster of notable debutantes.