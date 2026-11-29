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Clémentine Vaughn Has Her ‘Cinderella Fantasy’ in Chloé at Le Bal des Débutantes

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From raiding her mother Claudia Schiffer’s archive to interning at Chloé, the Parsons student has been cultivating her own sense of style. For her society debut in Paris, she turned to Chemena Kamali.

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Clémentine Vaughn has an enviable college wardrobe. The Parsons School of Design student’s everyday uniform comprises blue jeans, Isabel Marant boots, a tucked-in white blouse, a statement belt, and a beloved vintage Alaïa leather jacket. Her school bag is a black Balenciaga City bag, festooned with charms. Advertisement Advertisement “You can hear me coming before you see me,” she jokes. She’s partial to a bit of double denim and fringing, a magpie for gold and turquoise jewelry, and an appreciator of the dirndl—a nod to her German heritage.

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