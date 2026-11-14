Clearwater Tunnel Project Halted by Gaps in Grout Causing Breach

The $600 million Clearwater Tunnel Project faces indefinite delay after the Hatch Report identified gaps in filler grout as the cause of the July 2025 tunnel breach.

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts has suspended construction on the ambitious $600 million Clearwater Tunnel Project following the release of a comprehensive investigative report. The independent analysis, known as the Hatch Report, identified specific structural failures that led to a significant tunnel breach in July 2025. This discovery has forced a pause on an infrastructure project that was nearing its final completion stages.

Hatch Report Identifies Grout Gaps as Primary Cause

The key finding in the more than 700-page report released on Friday, November 13, 2025, points to gaps in the compacted filler grout surrounding the tunnel's steel lining tube. These gaps allowed water and debris to seep into the structure, leading to the instability that caused the collapse. The report was produced by Hatch, an engineering consulting firm based in Long Beach, which was hired by the sanitation district to determine the root causes of the incident.

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The breach occurred at the five-mile mark of the tunnel, located directly beneath Western Avenue in San Pedro. The incident temporarily trapped 31 workers underground, bringing the years-long construction effort to an abrupt halt. The investigation focused on how the waterproofing measures failed to contain the underground pressures, resulting in the catastrophic failure of the tunnel segment.

Worker Rescue and Immediate Aftermath of July Collapse

Thirty-one workers were successfully rescued after the stretch of tunnel under construction collapsed on Wednesday night, July 9, 2025, in Wilmington. The workers managed to climb over the top of a fallen sediment pile where space remained and walked several miles north to the tunnel entrance. The incident occurred as the project was nearing its final ending point, a development that had proceeded without issues since its launch in 2019.

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The older wastewater system remains intact and fully operational during this period of suspension. The Clearwater Tunnel Project was designed to replace these smaller pipes with larger underground infrastructure to carry water to the ocean. The collapse at the five-mile mark under Western Avenue in San Pedro was particularly concerning as it disrupted the final stretch of the tunneling operation.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Work Timelines

Inspection teams were allowed inside the Clearwater tunnel for the first time on December 8, 2025, to begin assessing the damage and planning repairs. The inspection starts with the first three miles of the underground structure, moving away from the breach point. Workers are utilizing sonic drill rigs and rotary drilling rigs on Western Avenue to explore the underground breach located some 360 to 370 feet below ground.

The work on Western Avenue, located across from the Fifth Street cul-de-sac in San Pedro, was initially expected to take four to six weeks. However, the scope of the investigation has expanded as engineers send imaging equipment deep below ground to determine exactly how the grout failed. The location of the breach is critical to understanding why the waterproofing did not hold against the underground conditions.

Stakeholder Positions and Uncertain Resumption Dates

Sanitation Districts spokesperson Michael Chee stated during a phone interview on Friday that the district has zero projections about when work can restart. This lack of a timeline reflects the complexity of the repair process and the need for a detailed plan to ensure the safety of future crews. The district is now facing a long and detailed process to safely resume work on the project.

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The project was within only a mile of its final destination when the breach occurred, making the delay particularly impactful for the region's wastewater management plans. The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts had spent years designing, planning, and executing the infrastructure upgrade. The indefinite stoppage highlights the challenges of large-scale underground engineering projects and the critical importance of rigorous quality control in grout application.